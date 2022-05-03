The Winston-Salem Symphony Ends Season with Concert Series Featuring Classical Music Megastars Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 3, 2022) – The Winston-Salem Symphony is finishing the 2021–22 season with a Classics Series concert cycle entitled “The Happy Concert.” Featuring classical music’s comedy megastars Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo, the concerts will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. The ultra-virtuosic violin-and-piano duo Igudesman & Joo have reached an audience of millions thanks to their brilliant YouTube videos, which combine classical favorites from Strauss, Beethoven, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky—often all at the same time—with their own signature humor.
“This hilarious and uber talented duo is a great way to end our 2021–22 season,” said E. Merritt Vale, President & CEO of the Winston-Salem Symphony. “Their intelligence, wit, and virtuosic musical abilities should not be missed. Igudesman and Joo present truly unique and entertaining concerts that are full of energy, humor, and great music.”
Music to be performed at “The Happy Concert” includes Strange Piano Concerto, byJohn Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; A Little Bit Hoven for Symphony Orchestra, by Ludwig van Beethoven, Aleksey Igudesman, and Hyung-ki Joo; A Very Blue Danube, byJohann Strauss II; Joyful Variations after Beethoven, byAleksey Igudesman; Happy by Pharrell Williams and more.
The concerts will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Tickets begin at $25 and are available by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org.
Music Lovers’ Luncheon, a fun and informative pre-concert event featuring Assistant Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin and special guests, will occur the Friday before each 2021–22 Classics Series concert from 12–1:30 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to learn about the weekend’s programming while enjoying a gourmet lunch. The May 20 Music Lovers’ Luncheon will include an enlightening discussion with Ní Bhroin and guest conductors and performers Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo. Music Lovers’ Luncheons are an opportunity to gain insights on the music presented and learn more about the performer’s careers and backgrounds. Music Lovers’ Luncheons are $25 per person and advanced registration is required. Visit wssymphony.org/luncheon for more information and to make a reservation.
In their unique and hilarious theatrical shows, Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo combine humor, classical music, and allusions to pop culture. They’ve performed with some of the world’s most famous orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the L.A. Philharmonic, the London Philharmonic, the Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra, and the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, to name but a few. Igudesman and Joo began to create their ground-breaking shows in 2004. Since then, many of the world’s most renowned musicians have asked to be part of their musical mayhem, including Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Ray Chen, Janine Jansen, Gidon Kremer, Viktoria Mullova, Vasily Petrenko, Julian Rachlin, and Yuja Wang. As composers, Igudesman and Joo have collectively released over 50 publications with Universal Edition, and their works are played by musicians and children all over the world. They’ve received commissions from numerous orchestras, including the Pittsburgh Symphony, Düsseldorf Symphony, Vienna Symphony, Tonhalle-Orchestra Zürich, New York Philharmonic, Oslo Philharmonic, and the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra. Along with touring their duo shows—A Little Nightmare Music, AND NOW MOZART, Play it Again, And Now Beethoven—as well as shows with symphony orchestras such as—BIG Nightmare Music, UpBeat, Happy Concert, Beethoven’s Nightmare, and others—Igudesman and Joo also enjoy leading workshops and master classes. These encounters aim to leave students confident and inspired to break new grounds for the next generation’s own musical journeys. Since 2021, they have been curating a concert series—STARs ‘n’ FREEKs—at the Tonhalle Düsseldorf, which features amazing talented musicians from all over the world, with special and often unusual skills. They currently have several programs in production, And Now Rachmaninov, as a duo show, and Rachmaninov Reloaded with orchestra to celebrate Rachmaninov’s big birthday in 2023, and a new show with two queens of musical virtuosity, multi-percussionist and composer Lucy Landymore, and pianist and vocalist, Yu Horiuchi, for the show, Mambo Jambo. For more information visit igudesmanandjoo.com.
This concert and the Winston-Salem Symphony are supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; 75th Season Sponsor Mrs. Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound/Etherbound Sponsors Chris & Mike Morykwas; Guest Conductor Sponsor Kilpatrick Townsend; and Orchestra Sponsor Two Men and a Truck; as well as the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and the North Carolina Arts Council.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, the Winston-Salem Symphony will celebrate its 75th anniversary across 2022. The Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony’s 2021–22 performance season includes the Classics Series, showcasing virtuoso guest artists, orchestral masterworks, and recent compositions by living composers; The Music that Pops Series, including crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers and a celebration of film music; and the Ignite Family Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; 75th Anniversary Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound/Etherbound Presenting Sponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
