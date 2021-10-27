The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus Presents
“Soul of the World: A Hymn to St. Cecilia”
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (October27, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus under the direction of Dr. Christopher Gilliam will present a concert honoring the patron saint of music, St. Cecilia, on Sunday, November 21 at 5 p.m. The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is delighted to be back performing in front of a live audience. The concert will take place at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University.
Accompanied by chamber orchestra and organ, the Chorus and soloists will perform a selection of powerful and moving choral works. The concert will include organ music by Margaret Sandresky, a beloved alumna and retired professor of music at Salem Academy and College, who celebrated her 100th birthday in April 2021. The Chorus will perform contemporary British composer Cecilia McDowall’s haunting Cecilia, Busy Like a Bee, whichwasadapted from the text of the Divine Office for St Cecilia’s Day. Gerald Finzi, a 20th-century British composer, wrote For St. Cecilia, Op. 30, a resplendent ceremonial piece, in 1946–47. Hail! Bright Cecilia!, Z. 328 is an ode to St. Cecilia by renowned baroque composer Henry Purcell.
“The Symphony Chorus is delighted to be back together preparing for this wonderfully diverse concert of rarely performed choral masterpieces,” said Christopher Gilliam, Director of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus. “The Finzi, in particular, is an oeuvre of such grand scale that it really must be heard in live performance. In addition to all the wonderful choral singing by the Chorus, fantastic instrumental playing by John Cummins (organ), chamber members from the Symphony, and a solo vocal performance by local star soprano Jodi Burns, the chorus has a special surprise at the conclusion of the concert that the audience will absolutely love and that they definitely won’t want to miss!”
Tickets are $25 (price includes sales tax) for general admission seating. Tickets are available in advance by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org. Please note, all patrons attending Winston-Salem Symphony events must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, and masks are required. For more information, visit wssymphony.org/covid19.
This concert is sponsored by Season Presenting Sponsors Bell, Davis, & Pitt, P.A. and Truist, Concert Sponsor AM Erectors, as well as the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and the North Carolina Arts Council.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus
The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus is an auditioned mixed ensemble made up of volunteer singers, many of whom are professional soloists, or who are current members of area church and university choruses. It is directed by Dr. Christopher Gilliam. The Symphony Chorus rehearses weekly and performs several times each year with the Winston-Salem Symphony. For more information visit wssymphony.org/about/chorale.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Established in 1946, the Winston-Salem Symphony is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is proud to be one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras. Today, the Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout the North Carolina Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony’s 2021–22 performance season, aptly entitled Kaleidoscope, celebrates everything that a live orchestra can be and every color that it can create. The Classics Series includes a wide range of powerful music showcasing virtuoso guest artists, orchestral masterworks, recent compositions by living composers, and much more. The Music that Pops Series includes crowd-favorites Steep Canyon Rangers, the return of A Carolina Christmas, and a celebration of film music. As part of the 2021–22 season, the Winston-Salem Symphony is launching the Ignite Family Series, which is an interactive experience created for the whole family. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; 75th Anniversary Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound Presenting Sponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
