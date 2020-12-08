WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (DECEMBER 8, 2020) – The Winston-Salem Symphony is excited to announce the concert schedule for spring 2021, the second half of the Symphony’s 2020–21 Season Reimagined. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these concerts feature music for smaller orchestras that accommodate socially distanced musicians on stage. The Symphony produced five concerts this fall and will again present five concerts this spring. The 2020–21 Season Reimagined presenting sponsors are Bell, Davis & Pitt and Truist.
All spring 2021 concerts will be available online to Spring Stage Pass members or can be purchased for $20 per stream (concerts will be available on-demand for 30 days after initial post). Stage Pass is a digital membership program providing access to exclusive online content including live-streamed performances, Etherbound presentations, behind-the-scenes extras, and interviews with musicians and special guests. Stage Pass can be purchased at wssymphony.org for $75.
Concert information:
All information provided is subject to change. The Winston-Salem Symphony is committed to the safety of musicians, audiences, and the community.
The Chevalier: A Voice to be Heard
Thursday, January 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m.
Timothy Redmond, Music Director
Bill Barclay, Artistic Director
Gregg Jamback, Videographer
The Symphony, in partnership with National Black Repertory Company, will present “The Chevalier: A Voice to be Heard,” as a part of its Etherbound series. “The Chevalier” will be released to the Winston-Salem Symphony’s Stage Pass holders on January 14, before being released on social media channels including IGTV, Facebook, and YouTube, as well as on the Symphony website. This project is a part of the Symphony’s Community Engagement and Activation project, MusicConnects, connecting a relevant topic of our time with music, specifically Black Lives Matter.
This project is inspired by the music and story of composer Joseph Bologne and is the prequel to “The Chevalier,” a new concert theatre tour addressing music and race. A meditation on the true nature of equality, based entirely on historical events, it is told in today’s language, conflating the fervor of the French Revolution with the resistance against authoritarianism unfolding in 2020. Joseph Boulogne, le Chevalier de Saint-Georges—master composer, virtuoso violinist, finest fencer in Europe, general of Europe’s first Black regiment, and crusader against slavery—was an extraordinary artist of color nearly forgotten by white-washed history. The full play featuring the Winston-Salem Symphony will be offered at next year’s National Black Theatre Festival. Other collaborators in this project include Authoring Action. To learn more visit concerttheatreworks.com/portfolio/the-chevalier/.
Valentine’s Mixtape
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Timothy Redmond, Christopher Gilliam, and Karen Ní Bhroin, Conductors
Recorded at Reynolds Auditorium and available for on-demand viewing for 30 days
This performance will take audience members back to the days of making mixed tapes, CDs, or playlists for their “crush” or loved one. Valentine’s Mixtape will feature some of the greatest romantic music from across musical genres including Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” Mahler’s “Adagietto,” and Puccini’s “O mio babbino caro” performed by one of Winston-Salem’s favorite sopranos, Jodi Burn. Also on the mixtape is Lloyd Webber’s “Think of Me” and Gershwin’s “Embraceable You.”
Center Stage
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Timothy Redmond, Conductor
Recorded at the Stevens Center and available for on-demand viewing for 30 days
This concert will feature the “Renaissance Concerto,” by American composer Lukas Foss. Performed by principal flutist Kathryn Levy, Foss’s flute concerto is written in in a modern fashion but based on Renaissance works, in effect a “handshake across the centuries.” Principal cellist Brooks Whitehouse will perform Elgar’s sublime “Cello Concerto,” which conveys intimate sentiments of sorrow and despair, as the composer looked back over his life. The concert will open with George Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture,” a sophisticated and dynamic work punctuated by Caribbean rhythms and Cuban native percussion.
The World Beloved: A Blue Grass Mass by Carol Barnett
Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Christopher Gilliam, Conductor
Recorded at Reynolds Auditorium and available for on-demand viewing for 30 days
This joyful choral concert features the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, directed by Dr. Christopher Gilliam, performing a unique mass orchestrated for bluegrass instruments. In addition to the Symphony Chorus, performers include North Carolina-based bluegrass phenoms Hank Pattie and the Current. This concert will be recorded at Reynolds Auditorium and will also be available for 30 days after the release on April 24.
For Your Eyes Only: Music of James Bond
May 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Timothy Redmond, Conductor
Live and Live Streamed: The location is TBD
The sultry hit songs behind the James Bond movies are every bit as legendary as the martini-drinking 007 himself. Hear the most memorable themes from over 50 years of Bond films, including “Skyfall,” “Nobody Does It Better,” “Goldfinger,” “Live and Let Die,” and over a dozen more, backed by the power of the Winston-Salem Symphony and a host of talented guest vocalists. You’ll be shaken, stirred (sorry 007) and thoroughly entertained.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
The Winston-Salem Symphony acknowledges the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 health crisis and the lack of clarity regarding the duration of the pandemic. Though the Symphony is working diligently to create safe alternatives to a typical season, the organization is prepared to respond if circumstances necessitate changes to its musical offerings. Should the Symphony need to cancel or reschedule concerts outlined in this press release, the Symphony will communicate with Stage Pass holders through traditional communication mechanisms.
Established in 1946, the Winston-Salem Symphony is one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras. Today, under Music Director Timothy Redmond, the Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout the North Carolina Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors BB&T Wealth/Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; Music Director Season Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Etherbound PresentingSponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.