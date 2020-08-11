WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 11, 2020) – The Winston-Salem Symphony is excited to announce the 2020–21 Season Reimagined. This Reimagined season replaces the fall 2020 concerts originally announced earlier this year. Concerts have been reimagined to feature music for a smaller orchestra that will accommodate socially distanced musicians on stage. Adjustments to concerts scheduled from January through May 2021 will be shared in late fall.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reimagined fall concert schedule seeks to present three modified Classics concerts, the inaugural Ignite Family Series concert, and a special A Carolina Christmas concert. All these concerts will be available online to Stage Pass members. Stage Pass is a new digital membership program providing access to exclusive online content including live-streamed performances, Etherbound presentations, behind-the-scenes extras, and interviews with musicians and special guests. Stage Pass can be purchased at wssymphony.org for $75. Additionally, the Winston-Salem Symphony will continue to offer a number of special digital performances through its social media channels including Musician Moments, Camera1, and a new Etherbound project, expected November 2020.
As the Symphony continues to adapt to COVID-19 social distancing protocols and safety guidelines, it is difficult to fit all 78 contract musicians on a single stage. However, over the next few months, the Winston-Salem Symphony will offer a reimagined way of experiencing live music in homes, gardens, and around the community: Symphony Serenades. Serenades are small ensembles consisting of Winston-Salem Symphony musicians performing a selection of works curated by Music Director Tim Redmond and Assistant Conductor Karen NÍ Bhroin that represent the full talent and creativity that the Winston-Salem Symphony has to offer. The cost of Serenade packages will vary depending upon the size of the ensemble and the conductor needs. Individuals and organizations interested in hosting their own Serenade micro-concert can contact the Winston-Salem Symphony for more information.
The Winston-Salem Symphony acknowledges the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 health crisis and the lack of clarity regarding the duration of the pandemic. Though the Symphony is working diligently to create safe alternatives to a typical season, the organization is prepared to respond if circumstances necessitate changes to its musical offerings. Should the Symphony need to cancel or reschedule concerts outlined in this press release, the Symphony will communicate with Stage Pass holders through traditional communication mechanisms.
Concert information:
All information provided is subject to change. The Winston-Salem Symphony is committed to the safety of musicians, audiences, and the community.
London Calling
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Live Streamed from the Stevens Center
Rossini: Overture to The Barber of Seville
Anna Clyne: Sound and Fury
Haydn: Symphony No. 104, "London"
Make a night of it and return with us to the Stevens Center stage as we celebrate the opening of a Reimagined season. Haydn’s brilliant final symphony was written while the composer was living in London and heralds the city as its namesake. New York-based, London-born Anna Clyne’s Sound and Fury quotes Haydn and lends a 21st-century color to an 18th-century instrumentation. Rossini’s ever-popular overture to The Barber of Seville adds a humorous touch to this stylish program.
American Landscape
Sunday, November 15, 2020
Live Streamed from the Stevens Center
Copland: Appalachian Spring
Dan Locklair: In Memory — H.H.L.
Dvořák: Serenade for Strings, Op. 22
The work of Winston-Salem’s own Dan Locklair is at the heart of a program that paints the American landscape on a sonic canvas. In Memory—H.H.L. is a dedication to Locklair’s own mother and recalls a familiar church hymn. Copland’s Appalachian Spring, long an audience favorite, is presented in its original ballet score for 13 players. Czech composer Dvořák, who lived in America at the height of his fame, presents a shimmering and lively Serenade for strings alone. You’ll love the dance rhythms and refreshing sounds of this concert.
A Carolina Christmas: Unwrapped
The Ramkat
Saturday, November 28, 2020
The holidays wouldn’t be the same without sparkling lights, presents under the tree, and the anticipation of gathering with friends and family. Although we are unable to promise the large musical spectacular you’ve come to know and love, we still plan to unwrap Christmas one carol at a time. Join us and celebrate the holidays with your cherished Symphony family. For details about this one-of-a-kind concert, check your stockings later this fall.
Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony Sextet
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Live Streamed from the Moravian Music Foundation
We may not know Beethoven’s exact birthdate, but we know that it was mid-December in 1770. In honor of the great composer’s 250th birthday and the community-wide Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem collaboration, the Winston-Salem Symphony and the Moravian Music Foundation are coming together for this special performance. The Moravian Music Foundation has a rare 1st edition of Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony in its archives, so this concert will feature an arrangement of this beautiful work.
Additional offerings throughout the fall will include the first Ignite Family Series concert, the fall 2020 Etherbound release, Symphony Serenades, and educational programming.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
Established in 1946, the Winston-Salem Symphony is one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras. Today, under Music Director Timothy Redmond, the Symphony inspires listeners of all ages throughout the North Carolina Piedmont Triad with a variety of concerts, education programs, and community engagement initiatives each year.
The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors BB&T Wealth/Truist and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A.; Music Director Season Sponsor Betty Myers Howell; Symphony Unbound Sponsors Chris and Mike Morykwas; as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
