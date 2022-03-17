The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds presents the Indoor Concert Series at the Annex Theatre!
Tickets go on sale Friday March 18th at 10AM on Ticketmaster.
The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host Rodney Atkins, Ricky Skaggs, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Wynonna with Big Noise, Little Texas with Crawford & Power for the 2022 Classic Country Concert Series in partnership with WBRF Classic Country. The Fairgrounds will be hosting An Evening with Charlie Wilson and The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King this summer. The concerts will be held in the Annex Theatre at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Rodney Atkins will perform May 19 at 7:30 as a part of the 2022 WBRF Classic Country Concert Series. With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and 1 billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music’s most prominent artists. Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 Watching You earned the songwriter a BMI Million-Air award and the top spot-on Country Airchecks top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 11 million units and earned ten career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest Gold-certified single, Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers), which also set the record for longest-running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks.
Ricky Skaggs will perform May 20 at 7:30pm as a part of the 2022 WBRF Classic Country Concert Series. Ricky Skaggs is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and is a 15-time GRAMMY winner!
The rescheduled Mark Chesnutt concert scheduled for May 20 has been cancelled due to an unexecuted injury to the artist.
Aaron Tippin will perform June 17 at 7:30 pm as a part of the 2022 WBRF Classic Country Concert Series. Appearing as part of The Roots and Boots tour. Our biggest Trio yet to come to Winston Salem! Here’s a powerhouse country concert you won’t want to miss! Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw join forces to present an evening filled with stories and songs as they get back to the roots of their music. Aaron, Collin, and Sammy have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hit singles. Some of Aaron’s songs are “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio,” and “Kiss This.” Collin is known for “Love Me,” “In This Life,” and “That’s My Story.” Sammy’s hits include “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” and “Third Rate Romance.”
June 25 at 7:00 pm the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host An Evening with Charlie Wilson. Twice named Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artist, Wilson kick-started the new decade with not one but two No. 1 Adult R&B Songs hits: “Forever Valentine” and “One I Got.” Then he wrapped the year by also breaking that chart’s record as the Top Adult Male Artist with the most No. 1’s in three decades
Wynonna with Big Noise will perform July 15 at 7:30 pm as a part of the 2022 WBRF Classic Country Concert Series. A five-time Grammy Award winner in her own right, and recipient of over 60 top industry awards, Wynonna holds multiple hold, platinum and multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA of over 10-million units sold for albums released throughout her impressive 30-year solo career. On top of that unprecedented feat, Wynonna has earned 20 #1 hits and countless charting singles to make her one of country music’s most celebrated artists of all time.
Little Texas with Crawford & Power will perform August 26 at 7:30 pm as a part of the 2022 WBRF Classic Country Concert Series. Little Texas has sold over 7 million of their albums, while critics showered them with 3 Grammy nominations plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year).
August 27th at 7:00 pm the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King. THE ONLY Legacy of BB King Tour! The B.B. King Estate is launching a new B.B. King Legacy Initiative designed to both preserve the iconic name of BB King as well as introduce his wealth of music to new audiences and generations around the world.
All tickets will go on sale Friday March 18 10 AM, with tickets for the Classic Country Series and B.B. King Experience individual show tickets starting at $20. Tickets for an Evening with Charlie Wilson start at $50.
ADMISSION: Tickets start at $20, www.ticketmaster.com , www.wsfairgrounds.com
WHEN: Summer 2022
WHERE: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Theatre (414 Deacon Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC - Parking will be $10
WHO: Rodney Atkins, Ricky Skaggs, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Wynonna with Big Noise, Little Texas with Crawford & Power, Charlie Wilson and Claudette King
Visit www.wsfairgrounds.com for a full list of events and for more information.
