Keep the good times rolling with this legendary Elvis tribute band!
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — Elvis is back in the building folks!! The building specifically being the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center located in Downtown Yadkinville, with Elvis being honored by Taylor Vaden along with his band Memphis Thunder on the Willingham Theater stage. This tribute will take place on August 21, 2021 at 7:30pm and tickets are on sale for $15.
Memphis Thunder is an authentic 1950’s tribute band focusing on the early hits of Elvis Presley. The band takes the audience back to the years when Elvis’ career started his launch into stardom. You’ll hear the raw rockabilly hits from the Sun Studio days like “That’s All Right” and “Good Rockin’ Tonight” plus the big RCA hits such as “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” Memphis Thunder’s show is full of high-energy hip shaking and toe tappin’ fun for all ages and will leave the crowd wanting more! Wear your best 50’s outfit and get ready to Rock & Roll!
An Evening with Elvis Featuring Taylor Vaden and Memphis Thunder
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug 21, 2021
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
Tickets: $15,yadkinarts.org or call 336.679.2941
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.