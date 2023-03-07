(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — It’s about to get smooth, y’all… The Yadkin Arts Council to present Camel City Yacht Club on Saturday, March 25th @ 7:30pm. Featuring Thurston Howard III on vocals, Tom Collins on guitar, Charlie Chardonnay IV on bass, Fanny von Bottoms on drums, and Kip Falco on keyboards, this North Carolina Yacht Rock Band is devoted to bringing the finest smooth rock of the 70’s and 80’s to you.Harmonies- check, Monster Guitars- check, Bathrobes- check.
More Info About the Band:http://camelcityyachtclub.com/
Tickets & Additional Information
What: Camel City Yacht Club
When: March, 25 @ 7:30pm / $25
Tickets: www.yadkinarts.org
- OR - 336-679-2941
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate.. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination,and helps people see the world from different perspectives. www.yadkinarts.org
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater. This state-of-the-art theater space is host to a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and film. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
*This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts
Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.*
