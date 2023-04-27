The Willingham Theater to present Taylor Vaden & Memphis Thunder Sat., May 13, 2023
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) —The Yadkin Arts Council welcomes Taylor Vaden & Memphis Thunder to the Willingham Theater on Saturday, May 13th at 7:30pm.
Memphis Thunder is an authentic 1950’s tribute band focusing on the early hits of Elvis Presley. The vintage look and sound of this band takes the audience back to the years when Elvis’ career started and launched into stardom. You’ll hear the raw rockabilly hits from the Sun Studio days like “That’s All Right” and “Good Rockin’ Tonight” plus the big RCA hits such as “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”
The band consists of Brad Ford on drums, Todd Phillips on upright bass/background vocals, Scott Williams on lead guitar/background vocals and Taylor Vaden on lead vocals/rhythm guitar. Vaden is an award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist who has been performing since the age of six. Memphis Thunder’s show is full of high-energy hip shaking and toe tappin’ fun for all ages and will leave the crowd wanting more!
More Info About the Band: https://www.taylorvaden.com
Tickets & Additional Information
What: Taylor Vaden & Memphis Thunder
When: May, 13 @ 7:30pm / $20
Tickets: www.yadkinarts.org - OR - 336-679-2941
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate.. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater. This state-of-the-art theater space is host to a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and film. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
*This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.*
