The Willingham Theater to host Open Auditions for Fall 2023 Production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – August 13 @ 3pm and August 14 @ 7pm
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) —The Yadkin Arts Council will present the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in October of 2023. Open auditions to be held on Sunday, August 13 @ 3pm & Monday, August 14 @ 7pm on stage at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.
- Auditions are open to all, ages 16 and up.
- Those auditioning should bring sheet music with 16-32 bars of a Broadway show or pop tune. An accompanist will be at auditions to play. Audition scenes for cold reads will be provided at the auditions.
- Rehearsals will generally be held Monday through Friday evenings, 7 pm to 9:30 pm. Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, September 5.
- Performance dates: Thursday, October 19-Sunday, October 22.
- At auditions, you will be asked to provide all conflicts between September 5 and the closing of the production on Sunday, October 22.
Music and Lyrics by William Finn
Book by Rachel Sheinkin
Conceived by Rebecca Feldman
Director: Ron Law
Music Director: Edward C. Kluttz III
Choreographer: TBA
SYNOPSIS:
Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion!
- When: Sunday, August 13 @ 3pm & Monday, August 14 @ 7pm
- Location: Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center @ 226 E. Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055)
- First Rehearsal: September 5, 2023
- Performance Dates: October 19-22, 2023
CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS (roles open to ages 16 and up):
THERE WILL BE IMPROV WORK WITH EACH OTHER AND WITH VOLUNTEERS FROM THE AUDIENCE
THE STUDENTS (can be played by ages 16 – late 30s):
CHIP TOLENTINO (may also double as Jesus) (tenor – to B – long sustained high notes)
An athletic, social boy scout and last year’s champion, he returns to defend his title, but he finds puberty hitting at an inopportune moment.
LOGAN SCHWARTZANDGRUBENIERRE (alto – G to Eb) (experience in the use of American Sign Language is helpful, but not required)
The youngest and most politically aware speller, often making comments about current political figures. She is driven by internal and external pressure – the desire to win to make her two fathers proud. She’s a bit of a neat freak and speaks with a lisp.
LEAF CONEYBEAR (may double as Carl Dad) (baritone – to G)
The second runner-up in his district, he unexpectedly gets into the competition and finds everything about the bee incredibly wondrous. He is home-schooled and comes from a large family of former hippies. He has severe Attention Deficit Disorder and spells words correctly while in a trance.
WILLIAM BARFEE (tenor – to Bb)
A finalist last year, he was eliminated because of an allergic reaction to peanuts and is back for vindication. His famous “Magic Foot” method of spelling has boosted him to spelling glory, even though he has one working nostril and a bullying personality.
MARCY PARK (mezzo – to Eb) (please note any unique skills, such as playing piano, gymnastics, juggling, baton twirling)
The ultimate overachiever, she’s never been given another option. She comes from a family where excellence is expected and so simply produced. A parochial school student, she assumes God, too, expects perfection. She sees herself as a mass of problems, but keeps them to herself. She is confident of winning.
OLIVE OSTROVSKY (mezzo – A to high G)
A young newcomer to competitive spelling. Her mother is in an ashram in India, and her father is working late – as usual. But, he “will try to come during the bee.” Having found comfort in words, she made friends with her dictionary at a very young age. She starts enormously shy and shyly blossoms.
THE ADULTS:
RONA LISA PERETTI (able to play late 20s to mid-30s) (may double as Olive’s Mom) (mezzo – up to A)
The number one realtor in Putnam County, a former Spelling Bee champion, and the returning moderator. She is sweet and loves children, but she can be very stern when it comes to dealing with Vice Principal Panch and his feelings for her. Her interest in the competition is unflagging, and drives it forward.
DOUGLAS PANCH (able to play mid-30s to mid-40s) (minimal singing)
Stuck in his current job as vice principal, frustrated with his life, and finds the drive of the young spellers strange to him. After a five year absence, he returns as judge. There was an “incident” at the 20th Bee, he claims to be in “a better place” now, thanks to a high fiber diet and Jungian analysis. He is infatuated with Rona Lisa Peretti.
MITCH MAHONEY (able to play mid-20s to early 40s) (may double as Dan Dad and Olive’s Dad) (baritone – to A)
The official Comfort Counselor, he is an ex-convict, performing these duties as his community service. He hands out juice boxes to losing students, but has no idea how to offer comfort. He does find himself wishing he could find a way to make the kids feel better.
Questions can be directed to info@yadkinarts.org
Additional Information
What: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”Open Auditions
When:August 13 @ 3pm & Monday, August 14 @ 7pm
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate.. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater. This state-of-the-art theater space is host to a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and film. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
