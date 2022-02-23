The Willingham Theater Presents the Comedic Family Friendly act “The Joshua Show” March 12 at 3pm and 7pm, 2022
Join the Willingham Theater for the feel-good event of the season!
(Yadkinville, NC) – With live music, tap dancing, physical comedy, and multiple styles of puppetry, Joshua Holden and his puppet sidekick, Mr. Nicholas, are sure to bring out everyone’s joyful side in this whimsical show! Described as a modern day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal, The Joshua show inspires us to spread kindness and love in an attempt to make the world a happier place to live. Joshua Holden creates entertainment that evokes the feeling of joy in audiences of children and adults. The subject matter of his work teaches valuable lessons about celebrating our differences, finding joy in everyday life, and respecting our feelings and the feelings of others. The Joshua Show is guaranteed to brighten your day and fill you with warm fuzzies. This show will take place on March 12 at 3pm and 7pm in the Willingham theater located at 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
Joshua Holden: (Creator & host) an award-winning international puppeteer, actor, and joy-maker based in Brooklyn and was named one of “20 Theatre Workers You should Know” by American Theatre Magazine. Joshua performed on the Broadway national tour of Avenue Q, was the Lead Puppeteer in Peter Pan 360 (ThreeSixty Entertainment), and garnered an Arts Impulse award as well as an IRNE nomination for “Best Actor In a Musical” as Bill Snibson in Me & My Girl (Reagle Music Theatre). Joshua once worked with international street artist Banksy on his controversial piece Sirens of the Lambs, was the puppet wrangler for the off-broadway company of Avenue Q and currently freelances for The Jim Henson Company as a fabricator and one of the puppet wranglers on Sesame Street! A proud Massachusetts native and an alumnus of the Walnut Hill School for the Arts, he earned a B.F.A. in Acting from The Chicago College of Performing Arts, Roosevelt University.
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When:”The Joshua Show” – March 12 at 3pm & 7pm.
Tickets: $15. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
