The Willingham Theater presents celebrated Americana duo Chatham Rabbits on Friday, May 20, 2022
Presented in Partnership with YES Weekly!
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — The Willingham Theater to present the popular North Carolina based Americana duo Chatham Rabbits on the Willingham Theater stage May 20, 2022. Featuring Sarah MCombie on banjo and Austin McCombie on guitar (with both on vocals), this married duo perfectly embodies the sound and feeling of old-time music while keeping it new and fresh. With their upcoming PBS limited series show “On the Road with Chatham Rabbits”, and their new album “If You See Me Riding By” scheduled for release this June, the Chatham Rabbits are sure to shine in 2022!
More About the Band
North Carolina is a place so identifiable by its separate regions – the mountains, the piedmont, the coast – that it has the tendency to feel indescribable, meaning one can conceptualize the state as a mashup of places rather than a single locale. The art and artists born from the state often embody that same sense of blended regions, borrowing from broad cultural traditions and plumbing the histories of others’ stories on the way to telling their own. Because of this, many North Carolina artists can call a particular region home, but their work belongs to the state because the entirety of the state has opened itself to them and they have opened themselves to it. Chatham Rabbits exemplify North Carolina’s tradition of producing artists who embrace the state’s many cultural resources and diverse musical traditions.
In their marriage and in their music, Chatham Rabbits’ Austin and Sarah McCombie also blend their own histories into a shared musical experience. Sarah first took the stage as part of a trio known as the South Carolina Broadcasters, a band that harkened back to the old days of the Grand Ole Opry and AM radio country classics. Meanwhile, Austin played keyboards and guitar for an electronic band called DASH. Given these histories, how would Chatham Rabbits describe their musical marriage? “We’re not purists,” Austin says.“ And we’re certainly not the hippest,” Sarah adds. “But we’ve been able to belong nowhere and everywhere at the same time,” Sarah says, and I would have to agree.
Tickets & Additional Information
What: Chatham Rabbits
When: May 20 @ 7:30pm / $25
Tickets: www.yadkinarts.org - OR - at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday (in-person or over the phone 336-679-2941).
Where:Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
