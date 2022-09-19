The Willingham Theater presents Jeff Little Trio on Saturday October 1, 2022
Award winning piano driven trio from the Blue Ridge Mountains
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — The Willingham Theater will present a concert with the Jeff Little Trio on Saturday, October 1st at 7:30pm. Jeff Little is an award-winning musician from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. With few exceptions, the piano does not play a prominent part in Appalachian or Americana music, and is rarely the lead instrument. But Jeff Little is an exception – and a remarkable one. Jeff has not only been recognized as a critically acclaimed musician but also a true music innovator. Little and his trio stay busy traveling the country, performing with an energy and dedication to their music that is evident at every show. Performances include The Smithsonian Institution, The National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters, and many performing arts centers, music venues, & festivals across the country.
About the Band
Jeff Little is accompanied by Steven Lewis and Luke Little to make up the well known trio. Jeff is one of the vocalists; he also plays the piano and the harmica. He has made many appearances on national public radio and PBS. 2014 was a big year for him as he was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame.
Steve Lewis is an award - winning guitar and banjo player from Todd NC and is one of the most respected acoustic musicians in the country. Steve is well known for his flat picking on guitar and his mastery of the five - string banjo. Steve has won many championships for his guitar and banjo playing. Some of the prestigious events include the Walnut Valley Nationals, Merlefest, the Galax Old Time Fiddlers Convention, Renofest and the Wayne Henderson Guitar Competition. Steve is also a two-time national champion on the banjo. He remains an in-demand guitar and banjo teacher and is dedicated to sharing his love of music with the next generation.
Luke Little is a young and talented mandolin player whose musicianship and style expand well beyond his years. Luke's performances include the National Folk Festival, PBS Song of the Mountains, The Richmond Folk Festival and The Moss Center for the Performing Arts at Virginia Tech.
Tickets & Additional Information
What: Jeff Little Trio
When: October 1, 2022 @ 7:30pm / $20
Tickets: www.yadkinarts.org - OR - 336-679-2941
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate.. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
www.yadkinarts.org
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater. This state-of-the-art theater space is host to a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and film. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
*This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.*
