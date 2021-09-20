Starring Ashley Pearson as Patsy Cline and Peggie Kaan as Louise Seger
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Willingham Theater and Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance join forces once again, this time to bring the musical “Always... Patsy Cline” to the Willingham Theater stage on October 1-3, 2021. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance’s Jamie Lawson will serve as Director and David Lane as Music Director. Ashley Pearson and Peggie Kaan star in the performance as Patsy Cline and Louise Seger, and the live band accompanying the show will include David Lane, Allan Beck, Jennifer Lane, Randy Mintz, and Shon Minish.
Always…Patsy Cline is based on the true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger. In 1961 when Cline went to Houston for a show, Seger and her buddies arrived about an hour-and-a-half early and, by coincidence, met Cline who was traveling alone. The two women struck up a friendship that was to culminate in Cline spending the night at Seger’s house – a friendship that lasted until Cline’s untimely death in a plane crash in 1963.
More than a tribute to the legendary country singer, the play focuses on the fateful evening at Houston’s Esquire Ballroom when Seger hears of Cline’s death in a plane crash. Seger supplies a narrative while Cline floats in and out of the set singing tunes that made her famous – Anytime, Walkin’ After Midnight, She’s Got You, Sweet Dreams, and Crazy – to name a few.
The show combines humor, sadness and reality. It offers fans who remember Cline while she was alive a chance to look back, while giving new fans an idea of what seeing her was like and what she meant to her original fans.
What & When: “Always... Patsy Cline” Presented in Partnership with Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance – October 1 & 2 at 7:30-pm; October 3 at 3pm.
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office in person from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday or by calling 336-679-2941.
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center (Willingham Theater), 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
About Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
The mission of the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is to inspire, transform and unite the people of the Triad through a broad range of unique, diverse, and unconventional theatrical experiences. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance has been in existence since 1983 and recently moved into a new venue in the Spring of 2021. This new space is located at 650 W. Sixth Street in downtown Winston-Salem’s arts district. To see about upcoming events, visit their website at www.theatrealliance.ws/.
