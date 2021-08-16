Join in for a night of a harmonious blend of hot picking, bowing, and pizzicato!
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — The Willingham Theater and Winston-Salem Symphony present North Carolina-based bluegrass phenoms Hank, Pattie & The Current performing alongside with members of the Winston-Salem Symphony as part of the Symphony Unbound concert series which blends traditional, “classical” music with other genres, taking the art-form out of the concert hall and into unexpected venues throughout the community. This concert will take place on August 28th, 2021 at 7:30pm in the Willingham Theater located at 226 East Mains Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
A small chamber ensemble of Winston-Salem Symphony musicians will begin the concert with a collection of classical pieces that are known for their lively and memorable melodies. Afterwards, the Symphony musicians will join the audience while Hank, Pattie & The Current take the stage for an unforgettable concert experience highlighting their groundbreaking contemporary bluegrass vocal and instrumental abilities. To round out the evening, Symphony musicians will return to the stage with Hank, Pattie & The Current for some of the band’s favorite songs.
Bluegrass ambassadors Hank Smith and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw join forces with their original and energetic soulgrass band, Hank and Pattie. Hank and Pattie take bluegrass and infuse it with their own flair, drawing from a melting pot of styles including classical and Motown, which adds up to an authentic and unique reflection of American music. While some of the music sounds old school and some sounds fresh and new, their overall musicianship, vocal harmonies, impassioned delivery and innovative arrangements captivate all generations of music lovers.
Hank and Pattie are backed by an all-star band comprised of Carolina musicians Stevie Martinez on Bass and vocals and Billie Feather on guitar.
Winston-Salem Symphony Unbound Featuring Hank, Pattie, & The Current
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug 28, 2021
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
Tickets: $22,yadkinarts.org or call 336.679.2941
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
About the Winston-Salem Symphony
The Winston-Salem Symphony’s mission is to bring music to life. Believing that music has the power to inspire, the Symphony desires for audiences to experience music in a way that is relevant and meaningful to their own lives. More information about the Winston-Salem Symphony: https://www.wssymphony.org/
