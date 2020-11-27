This show will be available for streaming with purchase of a ticket from December 11-18, 2020
(Yadkinville, NC) – Join the Willingham Theater for their first ever virtual mainstage performance!! "Almost Maine" originally scheduled for Dec 11-13th, 2020 will now transition to a virtual platform. Tickets to this show are $15 and one ticket equals one link for streaming. After purchasing online, ticket buyers will be registered to receive the link to the show that will be active for their viewing pleasure from 7:30pm on Friday, December 11 through Friday December 18th at midnight.
Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: “Almost Maine” available for streaming Dec 11 at 7:30pm – Dec 18 at midnight.
Tickets: $15 they can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Yadkin Cultural Center Box Office from 10am-4pm Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is an educational studio whose mission is to expand hearts and minds on stage and off, and to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has a remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
