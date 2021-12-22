The Willingham Theater Brings Taylor Vaden and Memphis Thunder’s new Elvis Tribute titled “Hayride to Hollywood” to the stage January 7, 2021
From poodle skirts to bell bottoms - Memphis Thunder travels the decades for this tribute show!
(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) — Hayride to Hollywood, the new show by Memphis Thunder, will debut at the Willingham Theater on January 7, 2022 at 7:30pm, for the Annual Elvis Birthday Celebration!
This production will lead you on a journey through the 50’s and 60’s of Elvis Presley’s career kicking off with the songs he played on the Louisiana Hayride and highlighting some of his best Sun Records hits like “That’s All Right” and “Mystery Train.” The show then takes the audience back to the start of the RCA years with songs like “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Hound Dog” that launched Elvis into his rise to stardom. From there, the whole second half will focus on Elvis’ movie career and his hit songs from the Hollywood era such as “Jailhouse Rock,” “Teddy Bear,” “Return to Sender” and many more! This is a show that Elvis fans of all ages will fall in love with and have them singing and dancing all night long!
Memphis Thunder is an authentic Elvis Tribute band. Their shows are full of high-energy hip shaking and toe tappin’ fun for all ages and will leave the crowd wanting more! Wear your best 50’s outfit and get ready to Rock & Roll!
When: 7:30 pm, Friday, Jan 7, 2022
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
Tickets: $20,yadkinarts.org or call 336.679.2941
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
