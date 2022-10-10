The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy to present The Wizard of Oz October 20-23, 2022
We’re off to see the Wizard!
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Councils and the Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present The Wizard of Oz October 20-23 on stage at the Willingham Theater. Their approach to this classic adventure takes a detour away from the original movie and tells the tale through a different lens. Follow the yellow brick road to the magical Land of Oz in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. Featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, this timeless story will spark imaginations and will thrill audiences.
Directed by Jessie Grant, with Music Direction by Charlie Kluttz, Musical recording provided by The MT Pit L.L.C. www.themtpit.com.
THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals with Musical recording provided by The MT Pit L.L.C.
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: The Wizard of OZ: October 20-33 at 7:30-pm; October 23 at 3pm.
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is a creative team and an educational studio with a mission to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.