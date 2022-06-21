The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy to present The Spongebob Musical July 28-31, 2022
A Bikini Bottom Evacuation starts July 28th!
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Willingham Theater is ready to make a splash by bringing the hit cartoon-turned musical; SpongeBob, to its stage this summer. This hilarious, heartfelt, and action-packed adventure presented by the Willingham Performing Arts Academy is based on the Nickelodeon cartoon and will leave the audience bubbling with excitement.
When SpongeBob discovers that Bikini Bottom is about to be obliterated by a volcanic eruption, he decides to stay and fight to save his home. With the help of his best friend, Patrick the seastar, and Sandy, a super smart squirrel from Texas, they hatch a plan to save the day! Unfortunately, not everyone is on board with the trio’s plan. Can this simple sponge finally prove himself to his town that he’s a hero? Or will Bikini Bottom be ruined forever? Get ready to experience a mischievous Plankton, a greedy Mr. Krabbs, and all the other Bikini Bottom citizens you know and love. Full of laughter, perfect days, and bubbly adventure with Spongebob and his friends, this childhood cartoon, added with some theatrical flair, will tug on the audience's heart strings and be a phenomenal hit for kids of all ages. Bikini Bottom is world renowned and proved by Sandy herself to be a smashing hit. Come have a bikini bottom day with Spongebob Patrick and Sandy this July!
Directed by Jessie Grant, with Music Direction by Charlie Kluttz, and Choreography by Luke Miller. Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg and the book by Kyle Jarrow.
Music and Lyrics by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic at the Disco, Plain white T’s, They might be Giants, T.I., David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals with Musical recording provided by The MT Pit L.L.C.
Cast:
Adam Houston (Spongebob), Jesse Houston (Patrick), Alli Pardue (Sandy), Zach Hicks (Mr. Krabbs), Sophia Luper (Pearl), Jacob Campbell (Squidward), Sam Brandon (Plankton), Mikaley Lane (Karen), Bubba Coston (Patchy the Pirate), Millie Harrison (Gary), Jade Kiser (Gary), Gretchen Brooks (Mayor), Dariyon Lee (Old Man Jenkins), Chris Hickerson (Peach Perkins), Andrew Stepanek (Larry the Lobster), Skylar Kimmer (Mrs. Puff).
Ensemble:
Adam Redding, Johnathan York, Andrew Stepanck, Owen Redding, Shayelynn Reynolds, Ava Sheek, Alikay Oakley, Morgan Dennison, Zachary Jones, André Powell, Hannah Staes, Lovely Johnson, Iseraily Valasquez, Paisley Harris, Willough Grace Walsh, Noah Short, Emily Campbell, James Coston, Ruby North, Kai White, Asher White, and Maddie Harrison.
Production Team: Mikayley Lane (Production Stage Manager), Maggie Bumgarner (Stage Manager), and Adam and Owen Redding (Assistant Stage Managers).
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: The Spongebob Musical: July 28-30 at 7:30-pm; July 31 at 3pm.
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is a creative team and an educational studio with a mission to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
