Get back into theatre with this heartwarming favorite tale!
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Willingham Theater delights in bringing the stage adaptation of Dave Barry’s and Ridley Pearson’s whimsical novel, Peter and the Starcatcher to celebrate their return to live theatre! Three orphan boys, one with no name, and the headstrong Molly clash fates with the villainous pirate, Black Stache, and a dozen others aboard two sea-swept ships bound for the remote kingdom of Rundoon. Join them all in their swashbuckling race for the Queen’s treasure and one nameless orphan’s quest for a name, and a world, to call his own. Watch as a small group of actors brings two sea-faring vessels—and the sea itself—to life on the intimate Willingham Theater stage. A grown-up Peter Pan sequel adapted for the stage by Rick Elice. Peter and the Starcatcher is an imaginative origin story for Neverland and its heroes. This show will be presented in the Willingham Theater June 10-12 at 7:30pm and June 13at 3pm.
Peter and the Starcatcher is a tale that is built on imagination and magic. Theater is a process and a journey. Because of this, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy wants to give you a glimpse of a workshop-meets-stage experience. Come with your imagination at the ready and you will leave with a heart filled with magic.
Directed by Jessie Grant / Presented by Willingham Performing Arts Center.
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: “Peter and the Starcatcher” – June 10 & 12 at 7:30-pm; June 13 at 3pm.
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council and Cultural Arts Center’s mission is to enrich the lives of every citizen of Yadkin County through a broad variety of arts programs that touch, inspire, and involve creative spirits of all ages and all backgrounds. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios. The Yadkin Arts Council website at yadkinarts.org provides up-to-date information about existing and upcoming exhibits, events and programs and offers forms and rules for artists wishing to submit artwork for future exhibits and juried shows.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is a creative team, an educational studio, and the realization of a lifelong dream. Its mission is to expand hearts and minds on stage and off, and to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has a remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.