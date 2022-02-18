The Willingham Performing Arts Academy to present “The Lightning Thief” Musical Mar. 4
Catch this performance one night only!
(Yadkinville, NC) - The Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present the dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best selling book, The Lightning Thief, on Friday, March 4 at 7:30pm. This live production is being directed by Jamie Campbell, with Music Direction by Charlie Kluttz, and will take place on the Willingham Theater stage.
Synopsis: Percy Jackson is about to be kicked out of boarding school…again. And that’s the least of his troubles. Lately, mythological monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking straight out of the pages of Percy’s Greek mythology textbook and into his life. And worse, he’s angered a few of them. Zeus’s master lightning bolt has been stolen and Percy is the prime suspect. Now Percy has ten days to find and return Zeus’s stolen property and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the true thief: he must come to terms with the father who abandoned him; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves. Rated PG.
This production is part of the Yadkin Arts Council’s “Page to Stage” program and is being presented to the 4th and 5th grade students of Yadkin County Schools the week leading up to the public performance. Thanks go out to the Shallow Ford Foundation (Wayne A. Shore Endowment Fund), Duke Energy Carolinas, the Yadkin County School system, Sheetz, and the North Carolina Arts Council for their support in this program.
Tickets & Additional Information
What & When: “The Lightning Thief” – March 4 at 7:30pm
Tickets: $22. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Where: Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is a creative team, an educational studio, with a mission to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
*This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.*
