The Wiggle Room returns to downtown Winston-Salem

Heavy Rebel Weekender may be continuing its hiatus, but the Wiggle Room rides with an outdoor music and burlesque showcase, Saturday, July 2, at Single Brothers in Winston-Salem.
Featuring a showcase of burlesque, a rockabilly band, and an open invite for vintage cars, the officially unofficial Heavy Rebel spin-off — or placeholder — encourages a block party vibe to support artists and businesses while shaking things up for the audience.
The Wiggle Room has been a constant component of Heavy Rebel, the annual celebration of Krispy-Kreme guzzlin’, PBR-drinkin’, music, and hootenanny that Winstoners have reveled in and hollered around over Independence Day weekend since its inception in 2000.
“We just wanted to add a little ‘bookmark’ in the weekend, a placeholder in these uncertain times, and give people a chance to cut loose the way we only do,” said Wiggle Room producer and host Selia d’Katzmeow.
While riding out a pandemic hiatus, d’Katzmeow hopes to bring a taste (and tease) she’s enjoyed over the past 22 years. “In 2020, we pulled off an online-only version of HRW,” she explained. “The goal was to provide some much-needed live entertainment and relief by way of art. In 2021, HRW was presented as ‘The Downtown Getdown,’ condensed into a single day with all outdoor activities.”
For 2022, the Wiggle Room is the central focus, with Greensboro rockabilly wizards, the Tremors, opening the evening. For ringleader Jimmy Tremor, it’s a pleasure he relishes with gratitude. “We’re just really happy they put the show together and we’re excited about getting to play music in Winston-Salem on the 4th of July weekend like we have for most of the last 20 years,” he said. “The Heavy Rebel Weekender was the showcase for the North Carolina rock’n’roll scene, and this show is kind of helping to keep the spirit alive.”
For d’Katzmeow, “a clear message that I want to send is that this small event is for the fans of HRW: the music, the community, the art, and our downtown,” she said, praising the community support bestowed by Single Brothers and nearby businesses — support she looks to reciprocate.
“We’re hoping to loop in and promote all the bars and small businesses right on that block so they can benefit from what extra foot traffic may be around that day,” she noted. “There’s the delicious cocktail menu offered by Single Brothers, the dive bar dynamic of Silver Moon Saloon across the street, local breweries like Hoots Satellite and Foothills up the block; and Broad Brand Distillery up the road.” Foodwise, “we suggest the local yums including Cheesecakes by Alex, 6th and Vine, Mission Pizza, Mojito Latin Soul Food, and Sweet Potatoes.”
With the return of the Wiggle Room, d’Katzmeow is also excited for the revival of other Winston-Salem staples like the upcoming resurrection of Finnigan’s Wake and the Camel City Playhouse bringing events back to the old Garage building. “We’re holding our breath and crossing our fingers about Finnigan’s,” she said, hinting at hopes of their possible involvement this year. “They’ve been longtime supporters of the Wiggle Room, and the performers are super excited to see it reopening soon.”
And while the Wiggle Room’s pageant competition will remain reserved for another year, previous winners like Phoebe Nyx are among a performer roster that features a lineup of artistry and inclusion across a spectrum of genders and body types. “Routines will range from classic burlesque to neo-burlesque,” d’Katzmeow explained. “We hold space for inclusivity and diversity, audiences will be captivated with the performances and also see true representations of bodies.”
Joining Nyx in the schedule are Sgt Die Wiess, Ophelia Pop Tart, May Hemmer, Boom Boom Bathory, Cherry von Bomb, Darla Cherry, Persephone5000, Mona Loverly, Dahlia Vee, and Memphis Muerte.
Joining the performers, a group of “stage kittens” will help keep the show running smoothly. Asha, Dorian d Pizan, Noir Leesi, and Dahlia Moon offer a routine of their own — showcasing the art of transitioning between performers. ”We couldn’t have a show without their help,”
d’Katzmeow said, praising their talents around “communication, placement, and stage etiquette.”
Beyond the Wiggle Room, her performance troupe, Haus d’Katzmeow, will host a burlesque show at the Camel City Playhouse on August 27. “I hope to begin having burlesque workshops and classes in the near future,” she explained, with plans to “focus on burlesque history, confidence, empowerment, healing from trauma, body-affirming, and acceptance.”
As for a Heavy Rebel return in 2023, “I’m crossing fingers,” she said with a smile. But for 2022, folks can shimmy down to the Wiggle Room on July 2 at Single Brothers in Winston-Salem. Admission is free but tips for performers are highly encouraged.
