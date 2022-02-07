“… rock ’n’ roll’s greatest achievement…” ~ Variety
“…one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage.” ~ NJ Star-Ledger
The Who announce a brand new tour for 2022, THE WHO HITS BACK!
The iconic band’s upcoming North American trek promises to be another rock n’ roll knockout, bringing singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend back to US venues two years after their acclaimed MOVING ON! Tour, which wowed audiences with a series of sold-out dates. THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour (see complete list of dates below) will again share the stage with some of the finest orchestras in the US and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the kick-off date is April 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Hard Rock Live for the spring leg of the tour and returns in the fall on October 2 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 11 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
The Who Fan Club pre-sale starts Wednesday, February 9th at 10.00am local time and runs through Thursday, February 10th at 10.00pm local time.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning today, Monday, February 7th at 10.00am local time through Thursday, February 10th at 10.00pm local time.
General tickets on sale starting Friday, February 11th at 10.00am Local Time on LiveNation.com
The Who are hitting most of the cities they were set to play in 2020 with multiple new stops, including shows in New Orleans, LA at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30, a much-anticipated performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 26 and a long-awaited return to Cincinnati after an absence of 43 years. After a summer break, The Who will continue in the fall, including stops in Chicago, IL at United Center on October 12, and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1. The Who Hits Back! Tour winds down with two shows in Las Vegas, NV on November 4 and 5 at Dolby Live.
THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour will feature The Who’s full live band comprising guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, principal violinist Katie Jacoby and principal cellist Audrey Snyder, passionately delivering The Who’s many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, WHO.
Commenting on The Who Hits Back! Tour, Roger Daltrey says, “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we’ve got.”
The Who’s wildly successful 2019 MOVING ON! Tour brought the band’s iconic brand of incomparable rock through 29 cities, including a rollicking sold-out show in Boston’s historic Fenway Park (above), and a memorable Seattle show where Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder joined them onstage for a rousing version of ‘The Punk And the Godfather’. The tour generated the most unanimous outpouring of acclaim from critics and fans of any live rock show in 2019, winning raves across North America for the orchestral dynamic as well as the duo’s cathartic rock firepower and intimate acoustic numbers. “They’re not getting older. They’re getting better. You better, you better, you bet.” hailed the Worcester Telegram, with Pollstar Magazine affirming “Daltrey is in peak form, and so is Townshend, lavishing his trademarked windmill guitar motion.”
THE WHO HITS BACK TOUR DATES
SPRING 2022
22 APRIL HARD ROCK LIVE, HOLLYWOOD, FL
24 APRIL VYSTAR VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA, JACKSONVILLE, FL
27 APRIL AMALIE ARENA, TAMPA, FL
3 MAY MOODY CENTER ATX, AUSTIN, TX
5 MAY AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER, DALLAS, TX
8 MAY THE CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION PRESENTED BY HUNTSMAN, THE WOODLANDS, TX
10 MAY PAYCOM CENTER, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
13 MAY FEDEXFORUM, MEMPHIS, TN
15 MAY TQL STADIUM, CINCINNATI, OH
18 MAY TD GARDEN, BOSTON, MA
20 MAY WELLS FARGO CENTER, PHILADELPHIA, PA
23 MAY CAPITAL ONE ARENA, WASHINGTON, DC
26 MAY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK CITY, NY
28 MAY BETHEL WOODS CENTER FOR THE ARTS, BETHEL, NY
FALL 2022
2 OCTOBER SCOTIABANK ARENA, TORONTO, ON
4 OCTOBER LITTLE CAESARS ARENA, DETROIT, MI
7 OCTOBER UBS ARENA, BELMONT PARK, NY
9 OCTOBER SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER, COLUMBUS, OH
12 OCTOBER UNITED CENTER, CHICAGO, IL
14 OCTOBER ENTERPRISE CENTER, ST. LOUIS, MO
17 OCTOBER BALL ARENA, DENVER, CO
20 OCTOBER MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, OR
22 OCTOBER CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA, SEATTLE, WA
26 OCTOBER GOLDEN 1 CENTER, SACRAMENTO, CA
28 OCTOBER HONDA CENTER, ANAHEIM, CA
1 NOVEMBER HOLLYWOOD BOWL, LOS ANGELES, CA
4 NOVEMBER DOLBY LIVE, LAS VEGAS, NV
5 NOVEMBER DOLBY LIVE, LAS VEGAS, NV
