(CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – August 25, 2020) The Process Series: New Works in Development presents its 13th season, Remembrance and Renewal. After an interrupted spring season, the series is ready to take on the performance challenges of the COVID era by presenting a virtual fall season. We will offer live streaming, interactive shows to connect our distanced worlds. We hope to be back in the theater with audiences in the Spring. Stay tuned…
2020-2021 Season Run Down
SEP 25-26
They Do Not Know Harlem: In Communion with James Baldwin
A one-man show by Tristan Parks detailing the creations of James Baldwin.
OCT 23-24
Packing and Cracking
An on-line interactive mapmaking event about gerrymandering created by Joseph Amodei and Rachel Gita Karp.
NOV 13-14
Masters Falls: An Immersive Descent into the Divided American Soul
A new play written by Mark Perry, Department of Dramatic Art.
JAN 29-30
Dear Baldwin: A Podcast
A podcast created by Sharon P. Holland and Dolores Chandler imagining a conversation between call-in guests and James Baldwin.
FEB 17-21
Storytelling/Folklore Festival: Remembrance and Renewal
A festival featuring eight diverse, nationally known storytellers.
MAR 25 – APR 10
Cascade
A world premiere full production of a futuristic play about global warming by UNC alum Jim Grimsley.
APR 30 – MAY 1
Survival, Economies, Music
A new musical by Toshi Reagon & Comm 665 students.
Founder and Artistic Director of The Process Series, Joseph Megel, stated, “Join us, for this exciting, diverse and thought-provoking season. We are in tumultuous times, and it’s our artists who take us to places that give us hope, purpose and indeed a chance at renewal.”
This season’s theme, Remembrance and Renewal, invites our artists to explore everything from imagined conversations about race and sexuality with James Baldwin to an interactive map- making event about gerrymandering. A highlight of this season will be a 5-day storytelling and folklore festival featuring our national poet laureate, Joy Harjo, and a lineup of diverse voices to provide commentary on this pivotal moment in American culture. We will also feature a world premiere co-production of award-winning playwright, Jim Grimsley’s, new scorching work about global warming. This also marks the inaugural season of the Faculty Performance Series, an exciting new initiative created by producer Heather Tatreau to showcase faculty collaboration and innovation in the arts on campus.
Heather Tatreau stated, “I am thrilled to support my colleagues by offering a platform to bring their performances to an audience. The Process Series has always allowed for risk-taking and audience engagement that is critical in creating meaningful work about the complicated world in which we live. As an extension, The Faculty Performance Series will be vital to our faculty artists as they develop work for our community and beyond.”
THE PROCESS SERIES 2020-2021 FULL PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: REMEMBRANCE AND RENEWAL
They Do Not Know Harlem: In Communion with James Baldwin
Created, choreographed, and performed by Tristan Parks
Directed by Kathy Williams
September 25th & 26th @ 7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Baldwin. A son. A brother. A seer who has seen much and transatlantic commuter. Baldwin’s tour de force canon of writing – The Fire Next Time, Go Tell It on the Mountain and Notes of a Native Son – traverses his familial life, his profound relationship to his father and the community that raised him – Harlem. They Do Not Know Harlem: In Communion with James Baldwin imagines how one comes to shape home for themselves when met with the neurosis of familial dynamics, race and coming-of-age. Baldwin’s voice is a guide through this individual and collectivized exploration. The game is afoot. And the game is good. And so it is.
Packing and Cracking
Created by Joseph Amodei and Rachel Gita Karp
Oct. 23rd & 24th @ 7:30 p.m.
Do we choose our politicians, or do our politicians choose us? Packing and Cracking is an interactive mapmaking event about gerrymandering: the pervasive practice of politicians choosing their voters rather than the other way around. Through digital drawing and map-drawing games, Packing and Cracking uses critical cartography, gerrymandering history, and interviews with politicians and reformers today to show how easy and disenfranchising gerrymandering can be and ask what, if anything, we should do about it.
Created by Joseph Amodei (UNC ‘13) and Rachel Gita Karp, while providing a national overview, Packing and Cracking focuses on redistricting and gerrymandering in North Carolina, historically one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. www.packingandcracking.com
Co-sponsored by the Department of Art and Art History
Masters Falls: An Immersive Descent into the Divided American Soul*
A play written by Mark Perry, Department of Dramatic Art
November 13th and 14th @ 7:30pm
The setting is a massive, indoor commercial and entertainment complex attached to a diversion dam along the Potomac River. The time is the near future, not quite a full generation from now. American life is quite different after the Agitation, but recognizable--the way a person who has been through a serious, life-altering accident is recognizable.
Caroline and David are strangers destined to meet tonight at Masters Falls, a diabolical place they both despise. Morningstar, the all-seeing impresario figure who lords over Masters Falls, seems deeply invested in their actions, as if his survival depends on them. After a harrowing night, the two leave together determined to find the loved one they share in common. Masters Falls burns behind them. Or does it? There’s really no way to know.
Co-sponsored by the Department of Dramatic Art
*Part of The Faculty Series
Dear Baldwin: A Podcast*
Created and written by Sharon P. Holland and Delores Chandler
January 29th & 30th @ 7:30 p.m.
“Dear Baldwin” Podcast, hosted by Sharon P. Holland, Chair of the Department of American Studies and local activist Dolores Chandler, will take the form of a live taping of a podcast exploring the intersection of race and LGBTQ issues. This podcast imagines a conversation between call in guests and James Baldwin as a Dear Abby for the digital age.
The work of James Baldwin, famed civil rights activist, novelist, essayist, and political icon, has had a resurgence in the last decade. While much has been made of his civil rights work of late and a generation of youth now know him through this lens, the creators of this podcast want to explore the deep structure of his presence in the LGBTQ community. “Dear Baldwin,” is several things all at once – it is a homage to his myriad essays, it is a call to an imagined audience to converse with him for advice, and it is an opportunity for folks to put their racial feelings out into the world. If you had a chance to ask James Baldwin a question, what would it be and how would Baldwin respond – what would he do, say or think?
Co-sponsored by the Institute of Arts and Humanities
*Part of The Faculty Series
Storytelling/Folklore Festival: Remembrance and Renewal
February 17th – 21st
Recognizing the power and potential of storytelling in its many forms at this pivotal moment in American culture and politics, the Process Series in partnership with UNC American Studies, will present a Storytelling Festival. Drawing on the skills of some of the nation’s most prominent and diverse storytelling practitioners, we will feature eight diverse, nationally known storytellers, as well as faculty and student storytellers.
Visiting storytellers include Joy Harjo (2020 Poet Laureate), Dovie Thomason, Andrew Ali Aghapour, Senora Lynch (2007 Heritage Award Winner), Simon Tam and others. There will also be featured faculty storytellers including Samuel R. Gates (*part of The Faculty Series) and Milbre Burch.
Co-sponsored by the Department of American Studies, Arts Everywhere, and IAH
Cascade
Written by Jim Grimsley
March 25th – April 10th
Cascade is a world premiere, full production that takes us to the not-so-distant future where the climate crisis before us now is in the rearview mirror. Society is breaking down, resources are scarce, and people are on the move. Only Grimsley could find both terror and tenderness in this strange new world.
Co-produced by StreetSigns Center for Literature and Performance & the Department of Communication
Survival, Economies, Music
Written by Toshi Reagon and Comm 655
April 30th & May 1st
Written by Artist-in-Residence and Mellon DisTIL Fellow, Toshi Reagon, this new musical works with communication students in Professor Renee Alexander Craft’s and Joseph Megel’s Performance, Politics, and Culture class. Based on Ta Nehesi Coates’ book, The Water Dancer, this work is part of a series focusing on migration and immigration as a way we engage with survival, economies, and music.
Co-sponsored by Creative Futures and Carolina Performing Arts
About the Process Series
Dedicated to the development of new and significant works in the performing arts, The Process Series features professionally mounted, developmental presentations of new works in progress. The mission of the Series is to illuminate the ways in which artistic ideas take form, to examine the creative process, to offer audiences the opportunity to follow artists and performers as they explore and discover, and by so doing to enrich the development process for artists with the ultimate goal of better art and a closer relationship between artists and audiences. Immediately following each performance, we ask our audiences to join in the creative process, providing feedback critical to the development of the work as it moves forward. All performances are free and open to the public. The Series has supported over sixty artist residencies since its inception, with many of the projects going on to significant future lives both nationally and internationally.
The Process Series, housed in the Department of Communication, celebrates renewed partner-ships with PlayMakers Repertory Co, Dramatic Art, Carolina Performing Arts, and Institute for Arts and Humanities. Along with the College of Arts and Sciences and sponsoring departments from Art and Art History, English and Comparative Literature, Music, and American Studies, we are working to develop new works that underscore the connections among the arts, humanities, and the sciences. We are excited to forge new partnerships with Teatro Latina/o Series, Latina/o Studies, Carolina Latinx Center, Asian American Center, and Creative Writing.
