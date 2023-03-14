Roe: Illuminating the Humanity Overshadowed by the Historical Case
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre presents "Roe"
Written by Lisa Loomer, Roe sees past Roe v. Wade and focuses on the people involved in the legal case. The audience meets Norma McCorvey, the real person behind the moniker of Jane Roe. Freedom of choice lies at the heart of the play, where personal interests and religious beliefs guide the moral compasses of Norma, her family, case attorneys, and social groups in the struggle to defend women’s reproductive rights. Although Roe premiered in 2016, Loomer continues with script updates that reflect present issues.
Guest director, Kristy Dodson, comments, “All of the characters in Roe force an audience to evoke radical empathy. They are humans that are ironic, authentic, hilarious, untrustworthy, hurtful, cold, even evil at times, but they are us.” Dodson’s work includes advocacy for artists with disabilities. Dodson deems disabilities as needed in telling honest stories, “The fear of our body’s fallibility is a dishonest story told to us literally everywhere. I am interested in audiences getting the opportunity to face that fear head-on.” UNCG’s production of Roe comments on important issues of individual rights and is sure to leave the audience empowered.
Roe will be performed in Sprinkle Theatre and runs March 24-25 at 7:30 pm, March 26 & April 2 at 2:00 pm, and March 30-April 1 at 7:30 pm. There will be a post-show Frame/Works discussion for the performance held in person and as a Zoom event on Monday, April 3 at 7:00 pm. Please visit www.uncgtheatre.com for the Zoom event link and to access programs, headshots, and bios.
Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The UNCG Theatre Box Office hours are Monday to Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Age Rating: PG-13
Content Advisory:
This material is potentially sensitive. “Roe” deals with strong emotions, viewpoints, and themes surrounding the landmark Roe v Wade case and abortion. It contains strong profanity and graphic language, descriptions of sexual assault/rape, mentions of drug use, mentions of suicide, and systemic oppression. This play is intended for mature audiences and may be triggering for survivors.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNCG School of Theatre’s mission is to prepare students to be informed theatre practitioners with a commitment to creativity, innovation, inclusion, and the advancement of the art form.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
