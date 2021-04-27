Polaroid Stories by Naomi Iizuka
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present Polaroid Stories by Naomi Iizuka for on-demand streaming April 29-May 1. Imagine a world of ash greys, bright pinks, cyan, and yellow greens. Imagine a world of mythology and realism, hypocrisy and socioeconomic turmoil - temptation and rage, lust and heartache. Iizuka’s Polaroid Stories takes place on the outermost edge of a city, grand central stomping grounds for dealers and desperadoes, runaways, and headstrong (unestablished) teens seeking camaraderie. Reflecting the lives of young people committed to rebelling against the fringes of society, this spellbinding tale envelopes the audience in a world of chaos and social havoc. Polaroid Stories offers an abstract vision of unidentified psyches, disruption, and deceit.
Guest director Donna Bradby, a professor at North Carolina A&T, brings an innovative approach to intimate theatre with social distancing restrictions. Bradby says "I am humbled to be working so closely with a creatively diverse cast of young artists and innovative student designers. Ranging from freshman B.A. students to M.F.A. seniors, their talent is evident. This is a challenging production and will challenge all my skills as a director. My goal is to honor the playwright by telling this powerful story about the human condition. Establishing a clear understanding of the play's foundation and the heart and soul of these characters will establish a sense of connectivity among the actors and chemistry within the space. Strong character development, research and analysis, and design elements that all work in concert with the show's vision will hopefully create a profound experience for audiences."
Tickets for on-demand streaming are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone (336.334.4392), or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1:00-5:00 pm.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
