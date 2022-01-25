2022 Spring Season Announcement
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is thrilled to return to a spring season of live, in-person productions that will be available to the public. Currently, the School of Theatre venues are permitted to open at approximately half capacity, and everyone ages 2 and above will be wearing face coverings per UNCG policy.
Kicking off the spring slate of productions is Wake Up, Brother Bear! by Janet Stanford and Kathryn Chase Bryer, with music by Katie Chambers, a North Carolina Theatre for Young People production. Very young audiences (2-5 years of age) and their parents can enjoy this charming journey through the seasons with Brother and Sister Bear in Sprinkle Theatre every Saturday in February (5, 12, 19, 26) at 10:00 AM and 2:30 PM. The School of Theatre’s North Carolina Theatre for Young People will bring the magic of live theatre to your school or outdoor location. This production is touring every Tuesday and Thursday, March 1 to April 26, 2022. For information about bringing your group to a weekend performance or to bring the touring version of this show to your school, please contact Group Sales at (336) 334-4015 or grpsales@uncg.edu.
Peter and the Starcatcher, a play by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker, takes flight in Taylor Theatre February 18–19 and 23-26 at 7:30 PM and February 20 at 2:00 PM. Adapted from the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, this story tells the tale of a certain boy, a certain pirate, and the girl who would set both of them on their course into the Peter Pan stories we know so well.
Sweat by Lynn Nottage plays in Sprinkle Theatre April 1-2 and 6-9 at 7:30 PM and April 3 at 2:00 PM. This searing drama follows factory workers in an industrial Pennsylvania town as union struggles, racial tensions, and economic insecurity all collide.
Finally, The Spongebob Musical will rock Taylor Theatre April 8-9 and 20-23 at 7:30 PM and April 10 at 2:00 PM. The play, conceived by Tina Landau with book by Kyle Jarrow, follows everyone’s favorite sponge as he navigates a looming volcanic eruption that threatens both the physical safety and moral fabric of Bikini Bottom.
For more information, please call the UNCG Theatre Box Office from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at 336-334-4392 or visit www.UNCGTHEATRE.com.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
