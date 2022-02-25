The UNC Department of Communication PRESENTS: Beyond The Roots By Imani Williams
March 4th and 5th @ 7:30 p.m., 6th @ 3 p.m., and 7th @ 5:00 p.m.
Performance will take place at the Black Box Theater in Swain Hall
The 2021-2022 Performance Studies season continues with a new work featuring UNC student and activist Imani Williams. Her performance, entitled Beyond The Roots, explores the reality of growing up as a black woman in an inherently turbulent and prejudiced America. Through the eyes of a young girl living in the suburbs of Atlanta, the audience is able to see the impact of how historical events shape her into the individual she is today. These moments are threaded together in the form of performance and poetry to show how pain, love, education, and reflection encourages individuals to use their voice and stand up for something bigger than themselves.
The idea for the performance was first conceived by Williams in Fall of 2020 in Advanced Projects in Performance Studies class, taught by professor and Performance Series artistic director Joseph Megel, who also directs this performance. It is also the central part of her senior’s honors thesis.
Director Joseph Megel states, “Imani is a superb performer, writer and student. It is an honor to be a mentor and help shepherd such an important and deeply felt work. This performance is a testament to Imani’s spirit and rich engagement with the world around her.”
“I hope others resonate with my experience and identify with both the pain and love woven into this journey,” Williams notes. “Creating this performance would not have been possible without the support of my family, friends, professors, and the Carolina community. Without them I would not have had the ability or capacity to create this piece and rise to where I am today.”
General admission cost for the performance is $10 to the public and $5 for students. Tickets are available for purchase at the door (cash and check only) and reservations can be made through the following link below.
FOR TICKETS
About The Artist
Imani Williams is a senior majoring in Communications and minoring in Entrepreneurship. Beyond the Roots was created to reflect and digest the times of Summer 2020. It is a journey that highlights the black experience, specifically for a girl growing up in Atlanta who chooses activism.
About Performance Studies
In performance studies, we use performance as a means to critically engage with identity, technology, social structures, and everyday life. We teach students how to create original performance works, use performance as a framework for analysis, and mobilize it in the service of community engagement and social justice. With these operations in mind, this area of the department offers students a series of interrelated courses in textual study; oral history and ethnography; and the theory of and practice in writing, designing, and directing performative events. Classroom experiences extend into a wide variety of performative opportunities at the co-curricular level, including seminars with visiting scholars; participation in regional and national conferences and festivals; campus performance/production work; joint ventures with local, regional, and nationally prominent authors; and social activism through performance work in the community.
Please also visit the following links:
Website:https://comm.unc.edu/undergraduate-studies/performance-studies/
