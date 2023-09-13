The “Ultimate Tribute Band Weekend” is coming to High Point as Ziggy’s presents the High Point Music Festival at Stock + Grain Assembly September 15-16.
Aiming to “set the city of High Point alive with the electrifying sounds of legendary music,” the two-day festival features a bill of seven topnotch tribute artists — ZZ Top Notch, in fact — plus DJ Hek Yeh kicking off each day with specialty sets.
Carpool (the Cars), Beggars Banquet (Rolling Stones), and Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson) stack the evening bill on Friday. Petty Thieves (Tom Petty), Chasin’ Aldean (Jason Aldean), and Cowboy (Kid Rock) join the NC-based tribute to that ”Little Ol’ Band from Texas” for the session starting Saturday afternoon.
“This exciting event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience in Downtown High Point for music enthusiasts of all ages,” organizers said, “featuring an incredible lineup of top-tier tribute bands selected by Ziggy’s.”
Ziggy’s captain and festival coordinator, Jay Stephens, finds the festival prospects thrilling. “Our goal is to create a captivating experience where attendees can relive the magic of their favorite artists and enjoy a weekend filled with outstanding live music, delicious food, and a vibrant festival atmosphere.”
Marketing Director, Greg Gerald, agreed. “The High Point Music Festival is a two-day extravaganza that will transform Downtown High Point into a vibrant hub of live music and celebration,” he said. “Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring performances of tribute bands paying homage to iconic artists spanning various genres, including rock, pop, country, R&B, and more.”
Marking their inaugural festival effort, the ever-evolving Ziggy’s team has enjoyed their latest homebase at Stock + Grain. “We’ve really enjoyed the past five months having a couple stages there,” Gerald said. “It’s a beautiful space in a fast-growing social district — and it’s been great seeing old friends as well as making new ones through our shared love of music.”
Priding itself on showcasing musicians over their decades-long history, Ziggy’s is excited to launch the festival and “make a weekend out of it,” Gerald said, reflecting on the festival’s origins. “The idea came about because we had a date held in place for the Michael Jackson Tribute, Who’s Bad,” he explained. “And the lineups are set up to cater to almost every type of music fan.”
“For instance, I booked Cowboy, the Kid Rock tribute personally for you,” he continued, jesting this writer’s known disdain for that particular end of the bill. Admittedly, I do quite dig five of the seven artists; and did once buy a Kid Rock CD my cousin in Jamestown wanted for Christmas years ago. So Gerald might be on to something.
“Really, we’re expecting music lovers of all ages, genres, and backgrounds,” he said, getting back to the festival’s tribute theme. “I believe there’ll always be an audience for cover bands, no matter what people say.”
Love them or hate them, elements of contention resonate around cover bands in the music-makin’ world. There’s arguments to be made for merits of original music versus the love in a solid tribute versus the sort of cash cow coattails of major players. And this writer sees a balance that’s more nuanced than this article has room to print. Good, bad, and/or both: the market for tributes remains unquestionable.
Around the Triad, the Vagabond Saints Society and Camel City Yacht Club often rack up “Triad’s Best” awards. And Gerald spent the summer witnessing that market demand firsthand. “I was fortunate to have been able to work the VusicOBX concert series this past summer and got to see Sublime with Rome for the first time as well as Joe Russo’s Almost Dead. Both of which were spectacular tributes with more than 3000 attendees.”
“People love the nostalgia,” he continued, turning to their fall schedule beyond the festival, which features artists like: Ledneck (Led Zeppelin) coming September 30. In October Ziggy’s will host The Chain (Fleetwood Mac), Nirvani (Nirvana), Mean Street (Van Halen), and Grass is Dead (Grateful Dead). Meanwhile, Make Yourself (Incubus) and Rattle & Hum (U2) are on the books for November.
“I am a fan of all types of music and if it were up to me and if our market supported it, it would be all original tour bands every night,” Gerald noted, pointing to original programming Ziggy’s is hosting at multiple venues through the fall. “MOON TAXI is coming to COHAB on September 29,” he said. “And we’re bringing Phillip Phillips, Big Something, and Wednesday 13 to the Millennium Center over the next few weeks.”
Eyeing even further into the future, “if Jay keeps rolling, I’ll keep rolling with him,” Gerald said. “I’m excited to see what 2024 holds. And I’m excited to kick off the first of hopefully many High Point Music Festivals to come.”
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.