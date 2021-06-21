HIGH POINT, NC (June 21, 2021) -- Galactic, the renowned New Orleans, LA (NOLA) based band with the distinctly progressive sound, adds their fastidious panache to the Saturday lineup at the 10th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival Sat., Sept. 4, 2021.
Guitarist Jeff Raines and bassist Robert Mercurio started the group in 1994 that today includes Richard Vogel on keyboards, Ben Ellman on saxophone and harmonica, and Stanton Moore on drums and percussion. For most of Galactic’s time together, they worked with different vocalists for studio recordings and individual singers when on tour. Angelika Jelly Joseph currently fills both roles. She is the featured vocalist on Galactic’s 2020 single release “Float Up” and she tours with the band now.
Their first recording was made in 1996 with “Coolin’ Off.” Galactic has released albums consistently since then, including the celebrated 1998 “Crazyhorse Mongoose,” “Late for the Future” in 2000 and, “Ya-Ka-May'' in 2010. Galactic brings unbridled energy to the stage to deliver incredible improvisations and new flourishes on familiar songs which have garnered the band a huge fan base because of their live performance reputation.
The ultimate jam band, they embrace acid-jazz, post-bop, and fusion, while absorbing cultural styles and techniques of the music experienced in places they visit around the globe while on tour. The foundation of their sound is inspired by the funk anchored music created by New Orleans legends The Meters, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Professor Longhair. This drives a specific creative output like fusing NOLA funk and second-line bounce with Brazilian rhythms on the 2012 album “Carnivale Electricos.”
Galactic owns a studio and record label, Tchoup-Zilla Records. When not on tour, which isn’t very often, the band returns home to work out new material. This allows the group to extend their creativity unfettered by the time constraints most artists face when renting studio time. Their latest album “Already Ready Already” happened this way.
As if their perpetual tour schedule weren’t enough, Galactic purchased New Orleans’ legendary nightclub Tipitina’s, making them the definitive self-contained band. They are a band that supports the musicians of previous decades, as well as, artists who are up and coming. Galactic is devoted to the culture of the venerable New Orleans, creating new music and generating high-energy, live performances.
The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival will be held Sept 4-5, 2021 in Oak Hollow Festival Park, High Point, NC. The yearly celebration honors Coltrane, a High Point, NC native son, who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn Griffin School of the Arts. Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.
