As clocks spring forward and festival season springs into action, here’s your 2023 North Carolina spring festival forecast.
Getting a start in the Triangle, the experimental Walk-In Closet Fest at Panther Lake runs March 17-19, with Triad artists like Pretty Odd and Kenny Wavinson. Further east, Spazz Fest XIV runs across Greenville, March 23-26. Honoring its now-defunct home base, the Spazzatorium, the festival spans a handful of venues — kicking off with a special Rap Round Robin, hosted by Winston-Salem’s Aaron “Emceein’ Eye” Brookshire, on March 23 at Alley Cat Records.
In Greensboro, Royal Jelly sticks with seasonal celebrations for their “2nd Annual Spring Equinox Fest,” on March 25, at Oden Brewing. Jessie Dunks and Viva La Muerte are along for the ride, with vendors and face painting, and a stuffed animal (or two.)
Summerfield Farms gets into the spirit with a “Spring Music Fest,” on March 26, featuring Justin Reid, Jack Rabbit, and Caleb Zeiglar performing in a pond-side setting. Farm life continues during Gipsy Danger’s Farm Fest at the Cadillac Ranch in Elon on April 15. Megan Doss, Back Porch Orchestra and the Mason Lovette Band are on the bill, with proceeds supporting farmland preservation through the North Carolina Farm Bureau. Turning to more industrial settings, the “Out of the Shadows” showcase returns to Incendiary Brewing’s Coal Pit arena on April 29, shining a light on local businesses and bands like: His and Hers, GoRyanGo, Couldn’t Be Happiers, The Grand Ole Uproar, and Tupelo Crush.
Dreamy spring festivals continue around the state: J. Cole’s Dreamville Music Festival returns to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, April 1-2, with performers including: Usher, Burna Boy, Drake, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EarthGang, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Sir, Lute, Omen, Marqus Clae, Victony, Summer Walker, J.I.D., GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, Ayra Starr, Baby Tate, Cozz, Jordan Ward and Reuben Vincent.
Over in Durham, WXDU and Duke Coffeehouse present the annual Brickside Music Festival on April 8, with Laraaji, Kate NV, Yaya Bey, Special Interest, and more. Down in Charlotte, Bob Fleming will bring “Blood Sugar Fest Magic” to the Milestone on April 8, as a fundraiser for Keystone Diabetic Kids Camp.
To the east, the Wub N Dub Arts and Music Festival electrifies the woods outside of Willard, April 21-23, beckoning attendees to the mothership for a weekend of “grimy bass, ridiculous wubz, and hypnotizing grooves.”
Hitting the crystal coast, the Beaufort Music Festival returns May 19-20, with Grace Potter, Andy Frasco, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Saxsquatch, and more. Headlights shine and engines rev that same weekend at the Power and Sound Revival: a car, bike, and music festival triple-threat taking over Camp Springs Park in Elon. Quaker City Night Hawks, Jive Mother Mary, JSW, Abby Bryant and the Echoes, and Chuck Mountain are a few of the acts scheduled between a variety of auto-centric competitions.
Abby Bryant fans can also catch the songstress at “Earth Day Jam’’ in Salisbury on April 22, along with Caitlin Krisko and the Broadcast, The Get Right Band, and Swim in the Wild. Bryant will also be at the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival, June 15-17, with DaShawn Hickman, Possum Jenkins, Will Easter, the Jeff Little Trio, and many more.
Folks can catch a Caitlin Krisko encore at the Casual Campout, where “weirdness is welcomed,” just outside of Raleigh, May 12-13. Brennan Fowler and the Wright Ave are among the lineup of artists with ties to the Triad — Fowler will also be at the High Country Hootenanny, as part of Oh No! Casino. The two-day campout runs April 21-22, at the High Country Motorcycle Camp in Ferguson. Will Easter is also pulling multiple fests — he’ll be in Statesville for the “Singers and Songbirds Songwriter Festival,” running April 13-16.
Meanwhile, Jeff Little will be at MerleFest, April 27-30, in Wilkesboro. Celebrating its 35th year (and Doc Watson’s 100th birthday) the festival continues drawing fans from all over to the Blue Ridge Mountains with regional artists and major acts — spanning beyond the bluegrass roots of the region. Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson are scheduled with their Birds of A Feather outfit — joining artists like Little Feat, Marcus King, Tanya Tucker, and the Avett Brothers in adding some rumble — along with the litany of regional artists like Joshua Ray Walter, Black Opry Revue, The Avett Brothers, Colin Cutler, Casey Noel, and Lightnin’ Wells. Pickers-a-plenty remain, with bluegrass stars like Sam Bush, Alison Brown, the Kruger Brothers, Po Ramblin’ Boys, and Woody Platt and Shannon Whitworth on the bill.
Platt and Whitworth will split the weekend — heading from the foothills to the Highlands Plateau for the annual Bear Shadow festival, April 28-30. The celebration awakens seasonal hibernation with a jolt from artists like Spoon, The Head And The Heart, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Fruit Bats and Amythyst Kiah. Platt’s other group, Steep Canyon Rangers, will be down around Charlotte for the North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival, May 12-13, at the Historic Rural Hall. The festival boasts to host “as many NC brewers who can be here on Saturday,” in addition to a stacked lineup featuring Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, 49 Winchester, Susto, Lilly Hiatt, Kaitlin Butts, Time Sawyer, Kiely Connell, and Paleface.
Keeping with tradition, the Po Ramblin’ Boys will spend the weekend before MerleFest at the Big Lick Bluegrass Festival in Oakboro, April 20-22. Full of standards, the lineup includes Deeper Shade of Blue, who’ll also be at the Malpass Brothers Country and Bluegrass Festival in Denton, May 11-13 (along with Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, Lonesome River Band and the Little Roy and Lizzy Show). Deeper Shade will join Lonesome River and Little Roy on the bill at the Willow Oak Park Bluegrass Festival in Roxboro, June 15-17.
Jordan will also be at the Blue, Brew, and ‘Que Festival in Kenansville on March 25. Celebrating the bounty of bluegrass and barbeque, the lineup also features the Cleverlys, Chatham Rabbits, and Tim White and Troublesome Hollow. A similar celebration goes down in Raleigh for the North Carolina ‘Cuegrass Festival on April 15, with Jon Shain and FJ Ventre, Old Habit, Eliza Meyer, and more. And if that wasn’t enough bluegrass, there’s RockyFest on April 22 in Hiddenite; the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo (featuring Old Crow Medicine Show) on April 21 and Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention, June 2-3, in Mount Airy; and the Bluff Mountain Festival on June 10 in Hot Springs.
Taking roots down the mountain, Donna the Buffalo will follow up their MerleFest appearance with another spring round of Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, May 4-7, in Silk Hope. Larry and Joe are on the bill — they’ll also be at the OcraFolk Festival, June 2-4, on Ocracoke Island.
Closer to home, the Strange Fruit Festival returns to downtown Greensboro, on April 15, to highlight local BIPOC artists including: the Polk Duo, SkyBlew, NuBeing Collective, the John Henry Ensemble, and Yolanda Rabun.
Turning the page, the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival returns May 18-20, with 55 authors and various events, workshops, and screenings. In a different shade of blue, the 37th annual Carolina Blues Festival is also in downtown Greensboro that weekend, with the main event concert at LeBauer Park on May 20. In the Triangle, the Durham Blues and Brews Festival goes down on the same day in Durham’s Central Park. From blues to bluegrass and more, the Dunleath Porch Fest, now with expanded hours, will turn a historic Greensboro neighborhood into a music-city microcosm, with dozens of performers scattered across porches into the evening of June 10.
Getting heavy and horrific, the Carolina Chainsaw Massacre returns for round two, with two days of metal and horror spreading from the Triangle (at the Kraken on May 5) to the Triad (at Arizona Pete’s on May 6). Possessed, Exciter, Incantation, Gruesome, and False Prophet, are among the metal bands playing. Movie fans will enjoy appearances from icons and scream queens like Caroline Williams (Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2) and Evil Dead’s Betsy Baker, Theresa Tilly, and Richard DeManincor. Evil Dead fans can catch Dana DeLorenzo at the Carolina Fear Fest a couple of weeks later, “celebrating all things horror,” May 26-28, at the NC State Fairgrounds — with horror icons like Barbara Crampton, Heather Matarazzo, and David Naughton.
Film fans can also enjoy the RiverRun International Film Festival in Winston-Salem, April 12-23; and the North Carolina Black Film Festival celebrates its 18th year, May 18-21, in Wilmington.
Getting back to the metal, Greasy Grindfest III goes down at the Pour House in Raleigh on May 6, with Greensboro’s Negative Bias and Middle Earth. And at the Backwoods Metal Fest hits the Outer Banks, on June 17, at the Historical McHorney’s Odditorium in Barco.
Speaking of the beach, “Beach Fest” in Selma will celebrate its 10th anniversary with The Embers, Band of Oz, Jim Quick and Coastline, and Spare Change on April 29. Shaggers can catch a reprise from Band of Oz and Jim Quick at the Atlantic Beach Music Festival on May 20 and the Carolina Beach Music festival on June 3.
Celebrating the flavors of spring, the Hemp Hop Festival and Lip Sync Battle goes down at Old Nick Williams Company Farm and Distillery in Lewisville on April 15; the Mt Olive Pickle Fest gets “dill-lightful” on April 29; and the Greensboro Food Truck Fest takes over downtown on April 30.
Packing sweetness, there’s the Carolina Strawberry Festival, May 5-6, in Wallace; the Cheerwine Festival, May 20, in Salisbury; and the NC Blueberry Festival, June 16-17, in Burgaw.
Spring festivals have sprung, y’all. And it all sounds delicious.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
