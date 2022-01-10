The SpongeBob Musical
Jan 21, 2022 - Jan 30, 2022
SpongeBob SquarePants is the musical adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated children’s sitcom of the same name. We find ourselves in the undersea city of Bikini Bottom, inhabited by happy-go-lucky and ever-optimistic yellow sea sponge SpongeBob SquarePants and his equally quirky circle of friends and neighbors. SpongeBob’s pleasant existence is abruptly interrupted when it is discovered that Mt. Humongous, a nearby volcano, will erupt within the next 48 hours and completely obliterate Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob, trying to prove to himself and the world that he is not “just a simple sponge,” resolves to save the day when everybody else has given up all hope.
Though SpongeBob SquarePants is incredibly fun and family-friendly, its timeless story of identity, crisis, and community is also a witty allegory that examines and critiques the politics of the modern era, and it does so in such a way where children will appreciate and understand the plot line, while adults can read between the lines and extract even more from the musical’s message. SpongeBob SquarePants features an eclectic score of music, each song having been written by a different musical artist with the purposes of recreating the type of musical hodgepodge exhibited by the original television series.
The SpongeBob Musical features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Dirty Projectors, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton.
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS will be inside our Theatre Alliance’s NEW venue: 650 West Sixth Street, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.
SIXPIX USERS: Enter your SixPix code for EACH SEAT that you want applied to your SixPix. For example, if you reserve two seats and want your SixPix to be used for BOTH seats, enter your SixPix code TWICE. If you want to pay for your second seat, enter the SixPix code once, and your credit card information for the second.
HANDICAPPED AND HANDICAPPED COMPANION PATRONS: Rows AA and BB (on both House Right and House Left) are reserved for you. Please call our box office at 336-723-7777 and leave a name and phone number, and we will call you back to assist you.
THEATRE ALLIANCE WILL BE COMPLYING WITH NC GUIDELINES, IF ANY, RELATING TO MASKS, VACCINATIONS, ETC. See our website for more details.
ADULTS: $21
STUDENTS/SENIORS (age 62+): $19
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
CAST AND CREW
Rebecca Barnhardt (Karen)
Kyle Brady (Buster/Electric Skate)
Nalea (Keil) Brewer (Ensemble)
Katy Carroll (Ensemble)
Emerson Carroll (Ensemble)
Beth Cox (Perch)
Richard D Cameron III (Sheldon J Plankton)
Amanda Demmitt (Ensemble)
Ruby Gigengack (Ensemble)
Ebonet Jeffcoat (Mayor)
Jayden Jeffcoat (Ensemble)
Jazmine Jeffcoat (Electric Skate/Plankton Dancer/Ensemble)
Heather Levinson (Sandy)
Whitney Lynch (Ensemble)
Elena Madan (Ensemble)
Tammy Parsons (Ensemble)
Zachary Pfrimmer (Eugene Krabs)
Sophia Pisapia (Ensemble)
Jalik Roberson (Old Man Jenkins/Security Guard/Electric Skate)
Hal Roberts (Patchy/Sardine/Plankton Dancer/Electric Skate)
Gray Smith (Squidward Tentacles)
Lori Smith (Larry the Lobster/Gary Voice)
Jessie Stewart (Pearl/Security Guard)
Kenan Stewart (Patrick)
Kelsey Thacker (Sardine/Plankton Dancer/Sea Anenome/Ensemble)
Sarah Thompson (Mrs. Puff)
John C. Wilson (SpongeBob)
Director: Jamie Lawson
Music Director: Christopher Kiser
Choreographers: John C Wilson, Mary Isom
Costume Designer: Zach Pfrimmer
Sound Designer: Jeremy Engel
Lighting Designer: Suzanne Vaughan
Coming soon to Theatre Alliance!
Tickets available for all shows! https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
Parade - Feb 11, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022
Elvis: The Musical - Mar 11, 2022 - Mar 20, 2022
Sordid Lives - Apr 1, 2022 - Apr 10, 2022
A Very Sordid Wedding - Apr 22, 2022 - May 1, 2022
Cabaret - May 27, 2022 - Jun 5, 2022
Tickets available for all shows! https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
As always, we can never thank our donors enough. This is truly YOUR theater and only YOU make it possible with your patronage and donations. You can continue supporting us by clicking below! Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.