The Sound of Music Returns

Greensboro is alive with the sound of music once again as the 2020-2021 Music for a Great Space “Season Anew” season tunes up for an in-person season.
“Music for a Great Space (MGS) celebrated our 30th-anniversary last season during the pandemic, so of course, that year didn’t happen as we had initially envisioned,” said Rebecca Willie, executive director of MGS. “This year, we decided to “begin anew” with a season with a wide variety of artists and musical styles, collaborating with other local organizations, and continuing some of our virtual programming from last year. So we are calling this, our 31st year, ‘Season Anew.’”
The mission of Music for a Great Space is to annually present a culturally diverse series of inspiring small ensemble and solo concerts. Founded in 1990, the series features world-class artists in significant venues in Greensboro for audiences across the Piedmont Triad. The organization accompanies each concert with related educational experiences for children and adults.
According to Willie, the music featured in this year’s season will span generations and come from across the nation.
“Season Anew will include string quartets, voice, piano, and organ. The music will span the classical genre from the 1500s to today as well as represent jazz and Mexican folklore,” she said. “We are bringing musicians from as far as California and New York to Greensboro to perform for our audiences and work with students here in Greensboro.”
The season kicked off with Organist Edie Johnson at Christ United Methodist, located at 410 Holden Road, where all but two of this season’s performances will be held. Johnson now serves as organist at Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee where she’s also faculty at the University of Tennessee. She’s been featured on American Public Media’s Pipedreams and AGO conventions.
Pianist Aaron Diehl will perform on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Chad Eby, Steve Haines, and Thomas Taylor will join him for this performance. Diehl studied at Julliard following his success as a finalist in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2002 Essentially Ellington competition. He was invited to tour with Wynton Marsalis and came to wider recognition as winner of the American Pianists Association’s Cole Porter Fellowship.
The Bel Canto Company and organists John Alexander and Timothy Olsen will perform Yves Castagnet’s Messe Salve Regina to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the two Letourneau organs housed in the sanctuary of 1st Presbyterian Church on Oct. 29. This performance can be viewed on the organization’s website and will be presented free of charge. There will be a live question and answer segment after the performance.
Telegraph Quartet will perform on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Performing across the United States and abroad, the group has been awarded the prestigious Walter W. Naumburg Chamber music Award and the Grand Prize at the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition. The group serves as quartet-in-residence at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
Organist Stephen Price will perform on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Price currently teaches organ, church music, and music theory at Ball State University. He holds degrees from Western Connecticut State and Indiana Universities and has garnered several international awards. Price has also received a Fulbright Scholarship to Toulouse, France where he studied “Historical and Modern” performance practices of French Organ Music.
The Harlem String Quartet will perform on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The New York City-based quartet is currently the quartet-in-residence at London’s Royal College of Music in Harlem. The Grammy-Award winning group is known to engage new audiences while diversifying classical music.
Anthony Dean Griffey and Warren Jones will perform on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Griffey, a High Point native and four-time Grammy-winning artist, is a frequent performer at many prestigious opera houses and serves on faculty at the Eastman School of Music. Jones is a faculty member at the Manhattan School of Music who has performed at many important events including multiple state dinners and also serves as principal pianist for Camerata Pacifica.
Cascada de Flores will perform on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. but the venue is yet to be determined. Arwen Lawrence and Jorge Liceaga, a mariachi torch singer and Mexican flamenco guitarist, founded Cascada de Flores to celebrate the music of Mexico. They have since recorded many albums and performed throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Cuba.
Precautions will be taken to keep audiences and artists safe during the event. Masks will be required, social distanced seating will be in effect, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event will be required as well, according to the website. Those who purchase a ticket and decide to remain home due to potential contact or illness will be given the choice of a refund or credit to another event.
Willie said the season has something that will appeal to everyone and may have some things they haven’t experienced before while also offering residents an opportunity to support local arts.
“Every concert will be an enjoyable, exciting experience. It’s important to support local arts organizations that bring great music and art to our city so that we can be inspired and learn from those experiences,” Willie said. “Attending music and arts events in our communities brings us together too, gives us an experience to share. And, it’s always nice to have a live music event to look forward to!”
For more information, tickets, or show specifics, visit www.musicforagreatspace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.