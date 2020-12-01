'The Shed' fits for Josh King

Josh King, the former leader of House of Fools has moved-on to his latest release, The Shed.
Both a metaphor, and a literal space, The Shed is the product of King’s effort to build a refuge for recording and from the world outside— it’s a record about “working together, one shed at a time.”
“Things just kind of fell into place and I went with it,” King said of his impetus, an attempt to redirect energy from the dark sides of too much downtime. ”I never intended to release an album this year, even as we recorded it,” added the blonde-Southern-rocker who prefers inspiration over strategy; and holds an unyielding affinity for Tom Petty.
Channeling his own Wilbury, King’s second solo album is far from a solo effort, which features friends, former bandmates from across the country, and cohorts from his appearance on “Artists United to End Poverty” compilation— the recording environments serve as testament to the difference a year can make.
“It made staying at home not so lonely,” King said about casting a wide net for the remote-recording process. “None of these tracks would exist if it wasn’t for all of the amazing artists that so graciously contributed their time and talent.”
Those relationships shine brightest in the single “Man on T.V.,” a lush, resounding, apocalyptic anthem, which “We are the World” with Dawes’ “We’re All Gonna Die.” Written a few weeks into the stay-at-home order, it was the first song he recorded in the shed.
Rehabbing the structure itself began early in the year, and while construction didn’t upturn any surprises, King thinks enclosing the space above the ceiling attracted a few guests. “I could hear something sliding around up there while recording,” he said, “I don’t smell anything, yet, so I’m hoping it found its way out.”
By tinkering on The Shed, King seems to have found his own way in the shed, too. Toiling through the metaphorical long winter of the shutdown, he looks forward to the fruits of his labor. “It took a pandemic to get me to learn how to record myself,” he said. ”I’m excited about future projects because of the knowledge gained while sitting around, with nowhere to go for the last several months.”
From critters in the crawlspace to the coronavirus, King rolls through the punches in song. “While everything in my life, and the world, changes, songwriting has always remained consistent,” he said, “I can disappear for a while and write a song, even during the darkest days, things feel at least kind of OK.”
Even still, change finds its way, as King’s songwriting now comes mostly during his daughter’s naptime, contrasting the sunrise cigarettes and back porch breakfasts that prefaced his process on his first solo-album, Into the Blue. “My morning rituals never had anything to do with changing a diaper back then,” he added, “and I quit smoking.”
It’s growing up, or something like it. “Musicians never really grow up,” King quipped, discussing the jump from playing house-shows to having home studios, revealing he’s neither into growing up too much, nor growing too distant from his fellows in House of Fools.
Most of the House make appearances on The Shed; and had the pandemic not hit, fans might have expected a new House of Fools record in its place. “I can’t wait to create more music with them one way or another,” King said, noting patience for the right conditions. ”We’re considering it to be more of a passion project, and figured it’d be best to work when everyone feels comfortable being in the same room together again.”
While King’s music family continues to work from a distance, his family at home serve as inspiration and support. “Family means everything to me,” he said, reflecting on tracks like “Side by Side,” written for his wife while awaiting the birth of their daughter. “They both inspire, challenge, and best of all, love me,” he added of the pair, “they keep me going and I’m excited to grow with them.”
Family resonates throughout the album, bookended by an intro and outro of King’s grandfather singing and playing piano, taken from a cassette found in his grandmother’s house— though the song, and time it was recorded, remain a mystery.
Moving forward to 2021, King looks to release “Into the B-sides,” an EP of songs that didn’t make the cut for Into the Blue. And he’s already started tracking for his next full-length album he hopes to release by the fall. “That’s the dream for me,” he noted, ”to love and grow with my family, make enough money to get by, and continue to write and make music that people enjoy.”
As for the holidays, he’s looking forward to relaxing Christmas with his wife and daughter, “instead of going all over the place like we normally would pre-pandemic,” King said, expressing interest in discovering their own holiday traditions.
Perhaps, he’ll share his love of the McRib with his daughter, once she’s old enough. But for now, a new year approaches and the old shed awaits.
Josh King’s latest release, The Shed is out now via streaming platforms.
