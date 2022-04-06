The Return of Ziggy’s

The infamous Ziggy’s concert venue returns, bringing “roots, rock, reggae” to a huge outdoor stage, as part of the COHAB campus in High Point.
Officially known as “Ziggy’s.Space,” the enterprise has been affectionately dubbed “Ziggy’s 3.0” by marketing and bar manager, Greg Gerald. And while the club officially opened on April 1, he’s not fooling around.
“Just be nice,” Gerald said of his philosophy, invoking a questionably-intentional Road House reference. “And make sure the beer is cold,” he added, espousing an outlook honed over the years behind various bars — including the second incarnation of Ziggy’s (or “Ziggy’s 2.0”), which he credits with launching his career.
“I feel like I spent every day in that building, from 2011 to 2016,” Gerald said of the space now occupied by the Ramkat (at the corner of Ninth and Trade St. in Winston-Salem). “I remember plenty of hard work, and I made so many new friends and saw too many great bands to count.”
He also remembers his first experience with Ziggy’s itself (much like any Triad-raised music lover, millennial and older) happening as a teenager at the “OG’’ Winston-Salem location on Baity Street. “I loved going there in high school,” he said, recounting memories of watching Slipknot and Deftones grace the patchwork stage. This writer recalls a more punk flair: Misfits, NOFX, Less Than Jake; and local loves like Englewood Ska Quartet, in the den that operated from the late-1980s through the fall of 2007.
Gerald hopes to recapture some of that experience. “We want to make the area a fun and safe place where people of all ages can come help us share our love of live music,” he said, turning to Ziggy’s new chapter, anchoring nearly 45,000 ft. of the COHAB compound, a showroom-arthouse-event space hybrid on the grounds of the historic former Melrose Hosiery Mill No. 1 in High Point’s West End.
The venue itself is outdoors, situated in the courtyard of a furniture showroom — with an opening to coincide with the Spring Furniture Market — appropriate for the city known as the “Furniture Capital of the World” and befitting a new era for both Ziggy’s and High Point, in general.
Longtime Ziggy’s owner, Jay Stephens, leads the cadre of folks in the “Ziggy’s Family,” who hope to bring “plenty of new faces” to the city. A more intimate, 150-seat nightclub component adjacent to the courtyard (think “Pulp” to Asheville’s “Orange Peel”) is planned for 2023.
But first, Ziggy’s.Space starts off big: with a 1,500-capacity outdoor stage that will operate rain or shine, thanks to large tents and pre-planned logistics. “You can plan a pretty picnic, but you can’t predict the weather,” Gerald said, with a nod to Outkast, and memories of outdoor shows Ziggy’s 2.0 hosted for artists like Snoop Dog, Jamey Johnson, and Blackberry Smoke — the last of which makes their Ziggy’s return with a show on April 22.
“Jay has 30 years and too many shows to mention,” Gerald reiterated of the experience behind the operation. “We’ve developed great relationships through the years with music agencies,” he added, with particular excitement at hosting Daughtry on May 11. Edwin McCain plays April 21. Puddle of Mudd is coming May 20.
Old friends and cover series will celebrate the opening, with the Winston-based Dave Matthews tribute duo, Watchtower, playing a free show every Tuesday in April. The slated “Dead in the Garden” series brings deadhead delights to Wednesday nights; with Long Strange Deal on April 6 and Deelin’ Dead on April 13. Cosmic Charlie will host a special 420-edition show on April 20, and Josh Daniel will appear on May 4.
The Tree of Forgiveness Band, a John Prine tribute (featuring members from Time Sawyer, Big Daddy Love, Mood Cultivation Project, Camel City Yacht Club, Reeves House Band, and Heavy Peace) play April 9. The Camel City Yacht Club will return in earnest (with Couldn’t Be Happiers) on April 29.
A full spring schedule is available online. Gerald is goaling for 70 shows through October — the plan is to build “a fun place for lovers of music,” he said. “I’ve always thought it to be very important to make sure you keep lots of new faces coming through the gates.” And at Ziggy’s.Space, he’ll use a bus to help them there.
“The idea is to work with local promoters and friends to coordinate key pickup and drop-off locations,” he explained of the Ziggy’s.Space Shuttle, a graffitied school bus at their disposal. Details are still in the works, but they’re partnering with Prime Parking Incorporated to offer free shuttle and valet.
At the end of the day, “I want an environment where everyone feels welcome,” Gerald said, looking ahead, “and to just keep doing bigger and bigger shows for the great people of the Triad. I’ve been here my whole life, and I don’t plan on going anywhere.”
“It’s great watching my musician friends turn into stars,” he added. “Come see us.”
Pull up a chair (or a barstool), Ziggy’s.Space is now open at 1547 West English Road in High Point.
