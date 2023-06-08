When four Broadway stars who are in desperate need of a new stage hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom—and the press is involved—they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue … and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway’s brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.
From the writers of The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf, and Aladdin, this hilarious musical comedy features uproarious laughs and show-stopping dance numbers. The Prom is about inspiring people to accept their differences, being the star you were always meant to be, and that immortal truth: there’s no business like getting in other people’s business.
Full cast:
Emma Nolan - Cassidy Pruitt
Alyssa Greene - Marissa McCullough
Mr. Hawkins - Derrick Harley
Mrs. Greene - Rachel K. Pront
Barry Glickman - Gray Smith
Dee Dee Allen - Heather Levinson
Trent Oliver - Dave Wils
Angie Dickenson - Amber Engel
Sheldon Saperstein - Robert Evans
Shelby - Rebecca Askew
Kaylee - Kaelee Mecham
Nick - Jake Messina
Kevin - John C. Wilson
Ensemble:
Cory Blalock
Josie Blalock
Kimberly Boles
Savannah Boyd
Jeremy Donohue
Christina Economos
Alora Engel
Jeremy Engel
Kelly Greathouse
Trinity Hall
Chloe Howard
Jazmine Jeffcoat
Garrett T. Johnson
Elena Madan
Kira Madan
Cassie Maggs
Suzanne Maggs
Molly McKenzie
Marerika Monroe
Cailey Neuschaefer
Jalik Roberson
Gloria Rochester
Sam Stowe
Raysa Suarez Williams
Laurie Williams
Performance Schedule:
Friday June 9th at 7:30pm
Saturday June 10th at 7:30pm
Sunday June 11th at 2pm
Thursday June 15th at 7:30pm
Friday June 16th at 7:30pm
Saturday June 17th at 7:30pm
Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
The Prom at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance stars (from left to right) Amber Engel, Dave Wils, Marissa McCullough, Cassidy Pruitt, Heather Levinson, and Gray Smith.
The Prom is presented as part of our SECOND annual Rainbow High LGBTQIA+ Pride Theatre Festival, sponsored by Replacements, Ltd. and Tito's Handmade Vodka, which will also feature performances of Jeffrey by Paul Rudnick and the rock musical “Lizzie,” about the tale of Lizzie Borden!
Don’t miss our special event, Second Chance Prom June 10 at 6 PM. Second Chance Prom is a FREE preshow event with a DJ, snacks, and dancing, of course! Attendees are encouraged to come in prom attire (or whatever makes you feel awesome!) and purchase tickets to stick around for the 7:30pm performance of The Prom. This event will be indoor/outdoor, as weather permits. Registration is available on the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance website! Presented in conjunction with Pflag Winston Salem.
Also, We are so very excited to present guest speaker Zander Moricz on Sunday, June 11, at 5 PM, following that day’s performance of “The Prom”. This special event is presented in conjunction with PFLAG Winston Salem. Zander Moricz is one of the youngest plantiffs in the lawsuit filed against Florida over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He has been profiled in Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Seventeen magazine (among many others). In the face of overwhelming pressure, Zander has refused to be silenced and has become a nationally recognized advocate for LGBTQIA+ youth. This special presentation is FREE to attend! Registration is on our website.
Catch “The Prom” Cast at Pride WS’s pride parade, Saturday, June 24, on Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance’s float, and take pics with the cast at our booth!
Rainbow High Pride Theatre Festival Partners:
PrideWS
OUT at the Movies
PFLAG Winston-Salem
Signature drinks 🍸🍹🥃 featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka served at every Rainbow High performance! Don’t miss them!
Season Sponsors:
Lewis & Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Special Thanks:
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): (336) 723-7777
- WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
- TIKTOK: tiktok.com/@wstheatrealliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
