The P-90’s make noise

The P-90’s intend to make some noise at Gas Hill Drinking Room with Bangzz on March 25.
The Winston-Salem punkers uphold their namesake—a nod to the preeminent Gibson guitar pickups—by turning up the volume while turning out the “spirit of the Ramones and Joan Jett.” And they’re ready to rock.
“It’s our first honest-to-goodness punk show in over two years,” said vocalist and lead, Billie Feather, in a mix of relief and excitement. “It’s hard to get the energy of a room going when people have to be six feet apart, but it looks like we have a lull in Covid cases, so we’re ready to plug in and turn up!”
That excitement extends to their billmates (and fellow FemFest NC favorites) the Durham garage-punk duo, Bangzz. “They reminded me why I love music,” Feather said, recalling their set while filming the virtual 2021 FemFest at the Ramkat. “From the moment they fired up the stage, everyone in the P-90’s were so moved by their energy, wit, artistry, and passion. They were such a refreshing aural treat after years of not hearing loud rock and roll at its finest.”
“I love their honest and unafraid lyrics and stage presence,” Feather continued. “They tackle racism, sexism, and emotional abuse with the razor’s edge of wit and drive home the messages with their music.”
The groups have previously joined forces for FemFest NC (FFNC). And Feather (who now sits on the planning board) has played nearly every round of the annual festival, which fundraises for Family Services of Forsyth County.
Started by the late Bryn Hermansen, FFNC continued in her honor after co-organizer Sarah Burns developed the board to help carry on Hermansen’s work.
“It’s given me so much joy to get to know the FemFest crew and everything they do for the community,” Feather said, referencing the recent “PromoShop” FFNC is hosting to offer free formalwear for teens in the Triad, March 26 and April 2 (from noon to 4 p.m.) at Burke Street Pub in Winston-Salem.
A multi-instrumentalist, professional musician, educator, songwriter, and “lover of mountain air,” Feather’s work with FFNC and the P-90’s are but two of the many feathers in her cap-- or pins on her jacket, rather. She plucks an array of strings: guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, and ukulele across classical, jazz, and popular styles.
A fervent student, she’s also the 2021-22 Graduate Council President at UNC-School of the Arts, (currently pursuing a Professional Artists Certificate for recording engineering and guitar) where she first attended as a high schooler; and returned for her first undergraduate degree in Classical Guitar (followed by a Master of Music in Guitar).
She also attended North Carolina Central University for her second undergraduate degree in Jazz Studies. And obtained a certificate for guitar instruction from the Suzuki Association of The Americas.
As an educator, she’s also working on developing a Suzuki Jazz Pedagogy, with the goal of “helping young students dive into the world of jazz early,” she said. It’s all part of the “explorative mindset” she instills in her students—and upholds in her work as a performer and “avid collaborator,” with nearly a half-dozen genre-spanning projects.
There’s Hello Darling, an all-female identifying jazz group; and her work backing the country-blues The Holland Brothers (who’ve appeared on Apple TV’s “Dickenson” and HBO’s “Righteous Gemstones”). Feather also plays guitar with the bluegrassers, Hank, Pattie, and The Current; and is the bassist in the queer alt-country outfit, Charles Latham and The Borrowed Band. The latter two just wrapped recording for upcoming albums.
On her own, Feather fronts the Hallway Waltz, an experimental country group (counting cello, pedal steel, and a synthesizer amongst the instrumentation), for which she’s currently recording an album to serve as her final project at UNCSA. “I’ve discovered I really love learning about recording and working in the recording studio,” she said.
“I’ve been building a mobile recording setup for small groups and hoping to work more with local recording engineers to sharpen my skills,” she added, turning to practice outside academia. “It’s been incredibly humbling and I’ve learned I have a very long way to go, but I’ve gotten to work with some amazing North Carolina engineers over the years—Jason Richmond, Jason Merritt, Bill Stevens, Liz May, and Doug Williams—and they all have inspired me so much.”
She’s excited to again work with Williams at Electromagnetic Radiation Recorders, and finish recording the P-90’s. “It’s only been 10-plus years since our last release,” she noted. “We’re looking to get back in the saddle.”
Looking back over their run, Feathers praises her P-90’s fellows: “Dillon White plays the sweetest lead guitar you’ve ever heard,” she said. “Josh Caldwell is quick with a joke and holds down a mean bass line, and our Stephen Melaga is basically a future movie star.” As for what they’ve been up to. “Dillon got his telecaster repaired,” she explained. “Josh bought a Prius, and Stephen has been doing a ton of stage acting!”
Speaking for the group, “we cannot tell you how excited we are to be making loud rock and roll in our hometown,” Feather said, “after two years of anxiety and wondering if live music would ever return.” With recording plans in June and an optimistic outlook, the P-90’s look to pick it up. “We’re trying to get a beat on where loud rock can be played again because we’re ready to get back out there and make some noise!”
They’ll start, with Bangzz, at the Gas Hill Drinking Room on March 25.
