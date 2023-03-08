"The Nutcracker" to be presented at the Tanger Center in December 2023
Tickets on sale July 21
WINSTON-SALEM – The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) has announced that it will present its annual performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro in December 2023 after the historic Stevens Center closes for the first phase of its long-anticipated renovation. Tickets will go on sale on July 21, 2023, at uncsa.edu/nutcracker.
In its first collaboration with the Tanger Center, UNCSA will present a run of six performances, Dec. 7-10, reaching new audiences across the Piedmont Triad while allowing the university to continue one of its most important production experiences for students. The UNCSA schools of Dance, Design & Production and Music collaborate annually to produce “The Nutcracker,” a Winston-Salem tradition since 1966.The temporary move will also provide students the unique experience of touring, performing and mounting a show in a 3,000-seat, state-of-the-art venue only 30 minutes from UNCSA.
UNCSA will continue working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to offer access to a performance at the Tanger Center, as well as expand the offering to Guilford County Schools, allowing more elementary school students the opportunity to see this beloved annual event.
“I am so happy that we will be able to continue our holiday production of ‘The Nutcracker’ for our students and patrons,” said Chancellor Brian Cole. “‘The Nutcracker’ is an incredible learning experience for our students, and to be able to perform it in a venue like the Tanger Center is an invaluable opportunity. At the same time, I am glad we were able to find a solution to continue the beloved tradition for our patrons and Triad audiences. We look forward to bringing the production back into a transformed Stevens Center once the renovation is complete.”
Performed for the first time on Dec. 10, 1966, in Reynolds Auditorium, the UNCSA “Nutcracker” production has since been reimagined, recreated and refreshed numerous times, and it has expanded to fit the larger backstage spaces afforded by the Stevens Center. During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNCSA created a filmed version of the production in an interdisciplinary collaboration between the schools of Filmmaking, Design & Production, Music, and Dance.
About the Stevens Center renovation
The historic Stevens Center serves as the largest learning laboratory at UNCSA, an economic driver for downtown Winston-Salem, and a cultural destination for residents and visitors. Almost 40 years since the last significant renovation of the Stevens Center, a comprehensive renovation is underway that will address necessary repairs and modern upgrades.
Nationally recognized firms Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, based in Charlotte, and Steinberg Hart, based in Los Angeles, are the design team for Phase 1 of the renovation, and Winston-Salem-based Frank L. Blum Construction Company-W.C. Construction Company (Blum-W.C. Construction) is the construction manager.
UNCSA, in partnership with the design team of Little and Steinberg Hart, is now in the design development process for Phase 1, which will include critical roof and building envelope repairs as well as interior improvements. Detailed design plans for Phase 1 are expected to be announced in spring 2023, with construction expected to begin in mid-November 2023. Details about alternate venues for the UNCSA performance season following the building closure will be announced at a later date.
UNCSA will continue to seek input from the Winston-Salem community for the project, as well as partner organizations such as the Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera and the National Black Theatre Festival, among others, who call the Stevens Center home.
About The Tanger Center
A $94-million, state-of-the-art facility that has transformed downtown Greensboro, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is home to touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment.
In its first year, the Tanger Center hosted 431,092 patrons, 221 events and performances, and 89 sold-out shows. Presented with partners Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), the Tanger Center’s inaugural Broadway season was a success with 17,414 season ticket holders, an industry record for a new venue. The 3,000-seat venue is managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Visit TangerCenter.com for more information.
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) is a top-ranked arts conservatory and America’s first state-supported arts school. The nation’s only public university of five arts disciplines on one campus, UNCSA prepares emerging artists for careers in dance, design and production, drama, filmmaking, and music at the undergraduate through post-graduate levels, as well as through a specialized high school with free tuition for in-state residents. UNCSA provides industry-leading instruction in a safe and inclusive environment where students are encouraged to leverage the arts as a mechanism for change. Interdisciplinary opportunities arising from the unique arts ecosystem on campus at UNCSA prepare artists to enter an evolving global arts and entertainment industry. Established by the N.C. General Assembly in 1963, the School of the Arts opened in Winston-Salem (“The City of Arts and Innovation”) in 1965 and became part of the University of North Carolina System when it was formed in 1972. For more information, visit www.uncsa.edu.
featured popular wire
"The Nutcracker" to be presented at the Tanger Center in December 2023
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- North Carolina
- American Culture
- University Of North Carolina School Of The Arts
- States Of The United States
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Piedmont Triad
- Winston-salem, North Carolina
- Steven Tanger Center For The Performing Arts
- Stevens Center
- University Of North Carolina
- Piedmont Opera
- America
- Tanger Center
- University Of North Carolina System
- Bryan Series
- Steven Tanger Center
- University Of North Carolina School
- Charlotte
- N.c. General Assembly
- Steinberg Hart
- Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
- Los Angeles
- W.c. Construction Company
- Design & Production And Music
- Www.uncsa.edu
- Economic Driver
- Chancellor
- Greensboro
- Guilford College
- Construction Manager
- The University Of North Carolina School
- Frank
- The National Black Theatre Festival
- Elementary School
- Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Brian Cole
- Little Diversified Architectural Consulting
- Hart
- Winston-salem Symphony
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- 8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 8-14, 2023
- Dance Project’s 6th Annual Dance Marathon hopes to raise $20,000!
- CAROLINA CORE FC HIRES HEAD SCOUT
- Cone Health Chief People & Culture Officer Named One of Top 50 Health Care Professionals
- Teach For America North Carolina announces One Day Breakfast – a multi-city, statewide fundraising event.
Most Popular
Articles
- Assault with a Firearm on a Law Enforcement Officer
- 6 entrepreneurs lead the Downtown Winston food scene. Who are they?
- Musical Chairs: Architects, coliseum manager propose new live music venue for downtown Greensboro
- Billy Strings sells out two shows at LJVM
- Chow Down with John Batchelor at Double Oaks
- Nueva encuesta a consumidores revela que el uso de la banca móvil sigue en aumento
- Veteran High Point business, community leader joins Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall
- The Willingham Theater to present The Camel City Yacht Club Sat., Mar. 25
- ACC Presents 2022 Business and Industry Partner of the Year Award
- The Carl Chavis YMCA Celebrates Grand ReOpening of $4.5 million Expansion and Renovation Project with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on March 5
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Randleman watershed rules included in LDO (2)
- Trombone Shorty Announces 2023 Summer Amphitheater Tour Featuring Yola, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph Band coming to Greensboro (1)
- Musical Chairs: Architects, coliseum manager propose new live music venue for downtown Greensboro (1)
- Cops and Cards: City, Community officials discuss GPD Gift Card program (1)
- Updated
Bonnie Bartlett Daniels is admittedly not a household name, but several generations of house…
- Updated
If you lie to the police, you end up in jail. If you lie to your spouse, you end up in divor…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.