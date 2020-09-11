ads

How to Watch the NC Folk Festival 2020 Virtual Concert Series

FREE to view on all platforms!

Sept 11 -13 / 6:00pm

Nugs.Net Worldwide Concert Streaming Platform

FOR MORE DETAILS

https://ncfolkfestival.com/virtual-event/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=virtualfest

Access the NC Folk Festival Virtual Concert Series and MORE! NC Folk Fest content is FREE to view / other content on Nugs available as pay-for view.

Registration required.

NC Folk Festival YouTube Channel

Friday, Sept 11 livestream

Saturday, Sept 12 livestream

Sunday, Sept 13 livestream

Be sure to click "Set Reminder" for each livestream to be notified when the concert is about to start!

No registration required.

NC Folk Festival Facebook Event

Be sure to click "Going" on the event to be notified when the concerts are about to start!

Facebook account (registration) required.

Greensboro Television Network

Roku users: Search for and "add" the FREE Greensboro Television Network channel!

For folks in the Greensboro, NC area:

Spectrum - 13, Northstate - 31, AT&T U-verse - 99

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.