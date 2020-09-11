How to Watch the NC Folk Festival 2020 Virtual Concert Series
FREE to view on all platforms!
Sept 11 -13 / 6:00pm
Nugs.Net Worldwide Concert Streaming Platform
FOR MORE DETAILS
https://ncfolkfestival.com/virtual-event/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=virtualfest
Access the NC Folk Festival Virtual Concert Series and MORE! NC Folk Fest content is FREE to view / other content on Nugs available as pay-for view.
Registration required.
NC Folk Festival YouTube Channel
Friday, Sept 11 livestream
Saturday, Sept 12 livestream
Sunday, Sept 13 livestream
Be sure to click "Set Reminder" for each livestream to be notified when the concert is about to start!
No registration required.
NC Folk Festival Facebook Event
Be sure to click "Going" on the event to be notified when the concerts are about to start!
Facebook account (registration) required.
Greensboro Television Network
Roku users: Search for and "add" the FREE Greensboro Television Network channel!
For folks in the Greensboro, NC area:
Spectrum - 13, Northstate - 31, AT&T U-verse - 99
