The NC Folk Festival Finalizes the 2022 Lineup with George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic
Greensboro, N.C., August 10, 2022 — The NC Folk Festival announced today the final performer to join the 2022 main-stage lineup, George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic. Clinton will close out evening performances on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in downtown Greensboro.
More about George Clinton:
George Clinton, the legendary and internationally renowned grandfather of funk and founder of the Parliament-Funkadelic collective, was born in Kannapolis, NC in 1941. As a child George moved with his family to New Jersey and formed his first doo-wop group in 1955 - playing school dances and other local social events for 5 years before traveling to Detroit in 1960 to audition for Motown. While the group was not signed to Motown at that time, George’s writing skills were recognized and he was signed as a staff songwriter at the iconic record label. Influenced by the psychedelic revolution of the late 60’s, George and his group shifted their musical focus…and the rest is history. Along with James Brown and Sly Stone, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are considered one of the most influential innovators of funk music - drawing inspiration from science fiction, creative fashion, and psychedelia. After decades of touring and inspiring rock, funk, hip-hop, and generations of other artists, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 - recognition of their lifetime contributions to creating and making music with a funky groove.
To learn more about the 2022 lineup and their stories, please visit ncfolkfestival.com/lineup.
About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The North Carolina Folk Festival’s mission is to honor, celebrate, and share the meaningful ways communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to enhance appreciation of diverse traditions and contribute to community vibrancy and inclusivity. Our signature event, the annual North Carolina Folk Festival, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro each September. The festival is a FREE admission, three-day event featuring performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 9 through 11. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
