The National Award-Winning Richard B. Harrison Players at North Carolina A&T State University closes its season with the powerhouse musical Dreamgirls
Dreamgirls with book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger is one of the most celebrated American musicals of the 20th century. It is a sweeping and inspirational journey through American pop music that chronicles one Motown girl group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. Inspired by the stories of RB’s most popular superstars, including The Supremes, James Brown, and the roster of artists that helped change the landscape of popular music in the 60s and 70s, Dreamgirls is a true depiction of the music business.
Effie, Lorrell, and Deena have grown up together—they are young, determined, and talented—and they have a dream to be the next big girl group on the radio, no matter the cost. When a ruthless manager discovers them at a local talent show with his own agenda for fame, they are propelled into a world where dreams do come true—and success can tear apart even the strongest of relationships. Directed by Miller Lucky Jr., with musical direction by Dr. Jonovan Cooper and choreography by Jordan Hankerson, this story of ambition, hope, and betrayal is a must-see.
Production Dates and Times
Thursday, April 27 @7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29 @3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30 @3:00 p.m.
Performance Location:
Harrison Auditorium on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University
Cost:
Adults - $17.00
Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students - $11.00
Children 12 & under - $6.00
A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card
For tickets, call 336.334.7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com
