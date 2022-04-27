The Many Avenues of Katie Blvd

Katie Blvd is busy. Her work as a visual artist can be seen scrolling along digital billboards in downtown Greensboro, meanwhile her music bumps from Etc.GSO in Glenwood, every second Saturday, as part of her latest monthly “Beats Batch” series.
It’s all part of a desire to “create works that move people, and spaces that lift the underdog,” Blvd said. “My goal truly is to introduce people to the world of production, and show artists that they don’t have to seek overseas or California to collaborate with a great producer.”
With an eye on building bridges for local musicians and producers, Blvd finds herself at the precipice of several avenues. “I feel like I can be perceived as a different facet of my work to everybody,” she noted, relaying her work as a vocalist and guitarist against beat making and rapping. “Truly, I’m an intersection of all the interests and works I create. I’m a singer and a producer, a painter and a collage artist. Not one or the other, because they all overlap!”
Meshing visual arts and music since childhood, Blvd grew up around the Raleigh area before moving to Greensboro to study at North Carolina A&T State University. “My first musical experiences were through showcases at A&T, then I was introduced to the local music scene through Darlene McLinton at The Artist Bloc.”
Praising her alma mater for connecting her first music group, Earth Tones, “A&T put us all in the environment to let fate pull together this intersection of people, and I’ll never forget those few years we were making music together.”
As a visual artist, “I’ve been a graphic designer before I knew what it was,” she explained, with memories of making birthday cards for her mom as an eight-year-old. These days, she works for a creative agency in downtown Greensboro — her art appearing in ads for companies like Cone Health and the Guilford College Bryan Series.
As a freelancer, Blvd specializes in music promotion materials — honing skills as the visual force behind Earth Tones, and its successor of sorts, the MTROKNWN beat collective — as well as working with Prez from In the Beat of the Night and Flat Iron through the start of the year. She’s also recently partnered with Let’s Talk: Durham to illustrate accompaniments for interviews.
Equally multifaceted as a musician, her upbringing involved daily piano lessons; and playing violin in her school orchestra — an instrument she still occasionally throws into songs. “I specifically play guitar, bass, and keys on my tracks,” she explained. “Even if I’m making beats, most of them include a bass line played in, and a little synth or guitar added to amp up the track.”
Gear-wise, Blvd is “in love” with her Stagg electric guitar. “It played like water and I felt connected as soon as I picked it up,” she said, expressing a similar adoration for her KORG Nanopad. “It’s been a game changer for playing in my unquantized drum sequences,” she added, with a “shout out to the Dilla heads!”
Calling J Dilla “the largest influence of all,” Blvd relayed an obsession with, “music that really connects to the soul and jazz that I grew up on.” And lists other influences amongst Lianne La Havas, Mos Def, Madlib (plus Quasimoto), MF DOOM, Hiatus Kaiyote, Little Dragon, Lalah Hathaway, Butcher Brown, DJ Harrison, Robert Glasper, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.
“Just to name a few,” she added, turning to her taste for music that holds “connection to the culture and societal movements of the generations before mine.” It’s a concept encapsulated in her “serial nostalgic” byline. “My playlists incite that authentic, soulful feeling of sounds from the past,” she continued. “My parents were old school, so around the home we didn’t listen to hip hop. I heard mostly R&B artists like Maxwell, Anita Baker, Sade, and Kem from my Mom, and my dad introduced me to funk and jazz like Parliament-Funkadelic, Herbie Hancock, and Hiroshima.”
Within her own work. “I want to cultivate a sound that was undeniably hip hop, but feels freeform like jazz and alternative enough to catch you off guard,” she noted. “I bridge inspirations from Brazilian bossa nova, wavy beachy tones, and heavy basement hip hop drums with call-and-responses inspired by my connection with funk and some of the Gullah energy that comes from my family.” As a vocalist she pulls from deeper registers, and rappers who “spit heavy with sweet voices like Monie Love and Ladybug Mecca.”
Thematically, Blvd walks narrative lines of self-discovery, uplifting the underdog, and challenging societal norms — concepts woven across her first solo album: “Like Watching Paint Dry” and her two “Blvd Bumps” beat tapes: “Vol. 1: The Fun Ones” and “Vol. 2: Reality Bytes.”
And she’s conceptualized launching the Beats Batch series, “a beat show for peace,” aimed at patching holes in the Triad beat scene. Referencing collectives in major NC cities, Blvd noted ways MTROKNWN once offered a Greensboro sampling amongst the work of Charlotte’s Vacation Pay, Durham’s Raund Haus, and Raleigh’s Genius Party. “Beats Batch was created to fill that space with an event that’s for everyone,” she said, “not for competition or notoriety. For peace!“
The first two sessions have featured members from Earth Tones and MTROKNWN like Suff Dele, Professor X, DEViANt Sounds, C.R.I.S.T.E.N, Tango.WAV, and Dallasito, among Blvd’s newer colleagues like the Gentleman Boss, Lautlos, and Ceem. T.M.
Beyond the batch, she’s staying busy: a new single, “Next One Gone” with Suff Dele is in the works; as is “Sunnyside,” an intended summer release with Tango.WAV. Her second full-length album, “Jaywalker,” (featuring Weirddough and DJ Harrison) should drop by early fall.
In the beat world, fans can soon expect a love-themed third volume from her “Blvd Bumps” series: “For You and Yours.” Meanwhile Beats Batch 003 goes down at Etc.GSO on May 14.
