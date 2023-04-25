High Point Community Theatre brings Roald Dahl’s beloved story of an extraordinary young girl to life on the High Point Theatre stage in "Matilda the Musical" May 5-7.
Unloved by her parents, tormented by Headmistress Trunchbull, and armed with a vivid imagination, Matilda finds solace in stacks of library books. With the help of her caring teacher and her newfound friends, Matilda’s magic appears as she dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
Runtime is approximately 2 hours and 30 mins including intermission. Contains some mild adult language and comedic violence.
All performances are at High Point Theatre (220 East Commerce Street)
• Friday, May 5 - 7:30 PM
• Saturday, May 6 - 2:00 PM
• Saturday, May 6 - 7:30 PM
• Sunday, May 7 - 2:00 PM
Adults: $25
Seniors (65+): $22
Students (through college): $22
Military: $22
Thursday Night Final Dress rehearsal (May 4) is pay-what-you-can at the door.
Tickets for groups of 15+ are $20.
Order tickets online at https://www.hpct.net/events/matilda or call the Box Office directly at 336-887-3001. Box Office hours are Mon-Fri, 12-5pm. Tickets will also be available at the door if space allows.
