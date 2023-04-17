Charlie Musslewhite, Callie Day, and Little Pink Anderson bring Blues, Gospel, & Piedmont Pickin’ back to Downtown Greensboro for the 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival themed “Origination”
The longest-continuous Blues festival in the Southeast returns during NC Blues Week May 13th- 21st, 2023
Greensboro, NC (April 11 , 2023) — The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) announces NC Blues Week beginning Saturday May 13 and the 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Origination on Saturday, May 20th at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Tickets are on sale now at piedmontblues.org and start at $50 for general admission with VIP tickets at $75, or $85 which include premium seating.
PBPS president Atiba Berkley states, “The theme ‘Origination’ was chosen for the Carolina Blues Festival by the board of trustees to acknowledge and honor the spirit of originators of blues music and participants of blues culture. The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society launched the Carolina Blues & Gospel Festival in 1985 in the parking lot of the Friends Motor Lodge. To honor this legacy, PBPS has programmed an eclectic lineup of performers that demonstrates the variety of blues music performances with the intent to grow interest in and understanding of blues culture.” The 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival affords a unique opportunity to observe the range and depth of blues that inspired generations of blues players and was the beginnings of popular music as we know it today.
About the Artists
Charlie Musselwhite, Grammy Award-winning harmonica player and Blues Hall of Fame inductee, will headline the event. Musselwhite is a harmonica player and blues legend who has been performing for over five decades. His signature sound has been featured on countless recordings and collaborations (including those with such as Tom Waits and Ben Harper.)
Calesta "Callie" Day, Atlantan, classically trained opera singer, and 2019 America’s Got Talent contestant, has performed with several opera companies in the United States, Europe, and Central America. She brings an anointed Gospel style, production, and spiritual perception to bear as a vocalist (in multiple genres), voice instructor educator, and artist.
Little Pink Anderson, a blues musician in his own right and a true ambassador of the Piedmont blues tradition, is son of the late great Pink Anderson. (His father’s name was also combined with Floyd Council’s name, a historic Piedmont-style blues guitar picker, by a certain well-known British rock band to create the name “Pink Floyd”.) Little Pink’ powerful voice fills the room, whether he’s playing original compositions or staples of his father’s repertoire, such as “St. James Infirmary” and “In the Jailhouse Now.” Little Pink comes to us from Iowa to deliver a master class in the techniques his father taught him during snake oil medicine shows — the Piedmont blues, old-school rural blues, and life.
Kat Riggins, a powerful singer and songwriter from Miami, blends traditional blues with rock and soul influences. Kat has been hailed as one of the most exciting new voices in the blues scene today and is often said to be one of the most authentic contemporary Blues voices with comparisons to Koko Taylor, Etta James, and Tina Turner. In 2022 she earned a 2022 Blues Music Award nomination for Soul Blues Female Artist and more recently hosted the Women in Blues Showcase during the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN. She is a stick of dynamite with a loving embrace ready to surround your heart.
Sandra Hall, known as Atlanta’s "Empress of the Blues," has been performing for over five decades and is a true icon of the genre. Hall trained as a nurse, supplementing her income by working variously as a singer, go-go dancer, and stripper, celebrating the burlesque & risque perspective of the Blues and might get you a little hot under the collar. She will be joined on stage by The King Bees, a talented blues band that has been active for over 30 years backing numerous noteworthy blues artists while performing on their own and operating the New River Blues Festival.
Wezo/Trollinger Band and Mama & The Ruckus round out the lineup.
Featuring Mike Wesolowski (Wezo) and Jamie Trollinger of Winston-Salem, NC, are regional favorites active in the Triad music scene for over 30 years. Their unique sound is in service to the searing guitar riffs of Trollinger and the harmonica expertise of Wezo who will be playing a special edition Megatone Harp amplifier bearing his name.
Mama & The Ruckus have been gaining a following with their high-energy performances and fronted by Melissa McKinney's powerhouse vocals. Mama & The Ruckus recently played two nights at BB King’s on Beale Street in Memphis as part of the International Blues Challenge and is poised to make waves on the national blues scene and. Their music is a soulful blend of blues, funk, and rock that is sure to get the crowd grooving.
About NC Blues Week - NC Blues Week cultural programming includes a formal proclamation from the Greensboro Mayor's office, community blues jams, virtual events, mural dedications, and concerts in various venues. The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will continue to post updates on its website (piedmontblues.org), Facebook page (Piedmont Blues Preservation Society), and on Instagram (Piedmont_Blues). For sponsorship opportunities, please email Atiba Berkley: president@piedmontblues.org.
PBPS is seeking volunteers for the festival and those who give their time get extra perks in addition to serving their community. Volunteers enjoy free entry to the 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival. Various volunteer shift are available for pre-festival, during the festival, and after the event. Shifts are available for a variety of positions.
For volunteer opportunities please visit our volunteer registration link. For more information on volunteering at the 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival email: volunteers@piedmontblues.org
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
PBPS Mission:
To create and present educational programs, cultural presentations, and experiences authentically representing Blues culture fostering sustainability for that culture.
PBPS Vision:
To preserve, create, and sustain interactions with the Black American and North Carolina Blues traditions and to cultivate these interactions in communities-at-large with specific attention to Black communities by building Blues community, and supporting Blues culture and artists.
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a 501c3 historical, educational, and charitable nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the Blues; this form of music has evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization represents blues culture through educational programs and workshops–with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support public health issues, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the Blues community. https://piedmontblues.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.