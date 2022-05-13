The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present The Sound of Music

SOM Family Front.jpg

Family Front: (L-R) Jackson Colo (Friedrich), Elizabeth Shteinberg (Brigitta), Chloe Law (Liesl), Scarlett Edge (Marta), Trevor Ketterling (Captain von Trapp), Katie Muhlenkamp (Maria), Alora Engel (Louisa), Beatrice Levinson (Gretl), Robert Davis (Kurt)

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present The Sound of Music June 10-12, 16-19 & 23-26 at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem.  Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm.  There is also a special “sing along” performance on Wednesday, June 22, at 7:30 pm.  Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more.  Tickets are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling the box office at (336) 725-4001 on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 12-4 pm. 

SOM Family Walk.jpg

Family Walk: (L-R) Chloe Law (Liesl), Jackson Colo (Friedrich), Scarlett Edge (Marta), Katie Muhlenkamp (Maria), Saluda Sparks (Gretl), Trevor Ketterling (Captain von Trapp), Elizabeth Shteinberg (Brigitta), Robert Davis (Kurt), Alora Engel (Louisa)

The final musical written by super-duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, The Sound of Music is one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Set in Austria in 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.  The Sound of Music features a trove of cherished songs, including “Edelweiss,” "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," and "My Favorite Things," and became an immediate hit with audiences worldwide.  It went on to earn five Tony Awards for the 1959 Broadway production, which featured Mary Martin as Maria, and five Oscars for the 1965 film, starring Julie Andrews.

The Sound of Music will be directed by Seph Schonekas, with music direction by Daniel Dodson and choreography by Becky ZayasDaniel Alvarez will design the set and lighting, with sound design by Jenny LawrenceDinny Forbes will design the costumes.  Elizabeth J. Rief will stage manage the production, assisted by Jon Todd. The cast is as follows:

Matt Adams – Max Detweiler

Archie Collins – Admiral von Schreiber

Jackson Colo – Friedrich von Trapp

Beth Cox – Baroness Elberfeld

Miriam Davie – Sister Margareta

Robert Davis – Kurt von Trapp

Scarlett Edge – Marta von Trapp

Alora Engel – Louisa von Trapp

Amber Engel – Frau Zeller

Angela Hodges – Frau Schmidt

Joyner Horn – Elsa Schrader

Lydia Hudgens – Fraulein Schweiger

Sarah Jedrey – Sister Sophia

Trevor Ketterling – Captain von Trapp

Chloe Law – Liesl von Trapp

Ellen West Law - Ursula

Andrew Lopina – Herr Zeller

Katie Muhlenkamp – Maria Rainer

Nathan Paukstelis – Rolf Gruber

Heidi Shafer – Sister Bertha

Elizabeth Shteinberg – Brigitta von Trapp

Alex Stryker – Baron Elberfeld

Muffy Underwood – The Mother Abbess

Gregg Vogelsmeier – Franz

Beatrice Levinson, Saluda Sparks – Gretl von Trapp

Alyson Baker, Evetter Culcleasure, Trinity Hall, Ellen Law, Nicholas Peterson-Paugh, Anne Powers, Gloria Rochester - Ensemble

Peak Insurance Group will sponsor the run of The Sound of Music 

An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, June 10, beginning at 6:30 pm. 

The Sound of Music runs approximately two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission.  It is recommended for ages 5+.

For further information and tickets, please visit LTofWS.org.

SOM Couple.jpg

Couple: Katie Muhlenkamp (Maria) and Trevor Ketterling (Captain)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.