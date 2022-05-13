The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present The Sound of Music
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present The Sound of Music June 10-12, 16-19 & 23-26 at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. There is also a special “sing along” performance on Wednesday, June 22, at 7:30 pm. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling the box office at (336) 725-4001 on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 12-4 pm.
The final musical written by super-duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, The Sound of Music is one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Set in Austria in 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power. The Sound of Music features a trove of cherished songs, including “Edelweiss,” "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," and "My Favorite Things," and became an immediate hit with audiences worldwide. It went on to earn five Tony Awards for the 1959 Broadway production, which featured Mary Martin as Maria, and five Oscars for the 1965 film, starring Julie Andrews.
The Sound of Music will be directed by Seph Schonekas, with music direction by Daniel Dodson and choreography by Becky Zayas. Daniel Alvarez will design the set and lighting, with sound design by Jenny Lawrence. Dinny Forbes will design the costumes. Elizabeth J. Rief will stage manage the production, assisted by Jon Todd. The cast is as follows:
Matt Adams – Max Detweiler
Archie Collins – Admiral von Schreiber
Jackson Colo – Friedrich von Trapp
Beth Cox – Baroness Elberfeld
Miriam Davie – Sister Margareta
Robert Davis – Kurt von Trapp
Scarlett Edge – Marta von Trapp
Alora Engel – Louisa von Trapp
Amber Engel – Frau Zeller
Angela Hodges – Frau Schmidt
Joyner Horn – Elsa Schrader
Lydia Hudgens – Fraulein Schweiger
Sarah Jedrey – Sister Sophia
Trevor Ketterling – Captain von Trapp
Chloe Law – Liesl von Trapp
Ellen West Law - Ursula
Andrew Lopina – Herr Zeller
Katie Muhlenkamp – Maria Rainer
Nathan Paukstelis – Rolf Gruber
Heidi Shafer – Sister Bertha
Elizabeth Shteinberg – Brigitta von Trapp
Alex Stryker – Baron Elberfeld
Muffy Underwood – The Mother Abbess
Gregg Vogelsmeier – Franz
Beatrice Levinson, Saluda Sparks – Gretl von Trapp
Alyson Baker, Evetter Culcleasure, Trinity Hall, Ellen Law, Nicholas Peterson-Paugh, Anne Powers, Gloria Rochester - Ensemble
Peak Insurance Group will sponsor the run of The Sound of Music
An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, June 10, beginning at 6:30 pm.
The Sound of Music runs approximately two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 5+.
For further information and tickets, please visit LTofWS.org.
