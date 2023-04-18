The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present The Pirates of Penzance JR.
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present its spring Youth Production of The Pirates of Penzance JR. April 28-30 at Reynolds Place Theatre, located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Performances will be Friday, April 28, at 7 pm, Saturday, April 29, at 7 pm, and Sunday, April 30, at 2 pm. Tickets are $14, including all taxes and fees. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets (box office hours: 12-4 pm, MWF) or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
Set sail with this classic comedy that boasts one of musical theatre's most famous patter songs. The wit and whimsy of Gilbert and Sullivan's classic score is imbued with a modern sensibility in The Pirates of Penzance JR., a swashbuckling musical journey!
Set on the rocky coast of Cornwall, England, The Pirates of Penzance JR. begins with a group of pirates celebrating the birthday of one of their own, Frederic, who has reached his 21st year. Finally, having served the entire length of his required time with the pirates, he decides to strike off on his own and become an upstanding citizen – which may even mean bringing the pirates to justice. Thus, it turns out to be a tricky prospect, especially when Frederic's freedom is questioned!
“Gilbert and Sullivan is such challenging material, even in this JR. version" remarked Director Charity Hampton. “These students have really stepped up and put in a ton of work to be their best, and it shows! I’ve had such a wonderful time directing this group. At times, I've laughed so hard that my sides hurt, and I've enjoyed watching them improve week after week. I can’t wait to see them perform!”
The Pirates Of Penzance JR. will be directed by Charity Hampton, with music direction by Kristina Railback and choreography by Rachel Conway. Stephen Shane will design costumes. Shawn Hooper will design the lighting, and Jenny Lawrence will design the sound. Grace Hampton will stage manage the production.
Cast members are Catherine Barksdale, Kenley Burton, Jayden Colbert, Marshall Davis, Libby Dyer, Eleanor Garner, George Green, Rebecca Maner, Sarah Nance, Ellis Redwine, Ian Rushing, Josilynn Sutton, Grayson Sharp, Serenity Velazquez.
This show runs for approximately one hour, with no intermission. It is appropriate for ages 7 & up.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
