The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present The Normal Heart
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present The Normal Heart February 11-13 at the Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Friday & Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and the Sunday matinee is at 2 pm. Tickets start at $12 plus taxes & fees and are available online or by phone (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12–4 pm). Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
Set in New York City in the early 1980s, The Normal Heart is a gripping drama about the beginning of the AIDS crisis. Ned Weeks, a reluctant leader but furious activist, works with researcher Dr. Emma Brookner, a medical pioneer, as he campaigns for awareness and funding, all while tending to the friends and lovers who are dying around him. A strong indictment against ignorance and a heartfelt story of love and compassion, The Normal Heart is a passionate and searing portrayal of a population at war and a plague that nips at its heels every step of the way. This play, written by Larry Kramer and based on a true story, is part of The Little Theatre’s new Spotlight Series. It was originally slated to be produced in March 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 shutdown.
“During a recent rehearsal, my cast asked me teasingly if I was learning a lot about gay culture...and in truth, I have....A LOT...and then they asked the inevitable question, ‘Why did you want to direct this play?’” commented Director Christopher Cohen. “A very valid question. What does a straight white male in his 30's know about the lives and struggles of the gay population in the 80's? Answer: A tear drop in the ocean. And though I have learned a great deal about the emotional, physical, and sexual struggles of the average gay man of that generation, it was the humanity of the play that shook me and drew me to this story. The Normal Heart dives deep into what it is to be not accepted, to feel alone, different, and lost. We see these characters who fight societal norms, fight to be themselves, fight for the right to love and be loved. And just as their revolution started to gain traction, their entire existence was challenged by a plague claiming countless lives. As a director, it’s the fight that drives me, it’s the revolution! I believe, in this world and this life, you need to go to war for what you believe in and this play is a tribute to the great men and women who fought like hell to save the lives of as many people as they could. So, when the opportunity arises to direct a play like this...you don't ever say no.”
In addition to directing The Normal Heart, Christopher Cohen will also design the set and serve as props master. Shawn Hooper will design lighting and Christa Hitengoku will stage manage the production. The cast is as follows:
Clint Cedillo – Tommy Boatwright
James Crowe – Felix Turner
Robert Evans – Craig Donner/Grady/Male Nurse
Jon Furr – Ned Weeks
Skip Long – Ben Weeks
Sheri Masters – Dr. Emma Brookner
Thao Nguyen – Mickey Marcus
Glenn Otterbacher – David/Hiram/Examining Doctor
Karl Wold – Bruce Niles
On Friday, February 11, complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served prior to the Opening Night performance beginning at 6:30 pm, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services.
The Normal Heart runs approximately two and a half hours, including one fifteen-minute intermission. This play contains intense adult themes and strong language and is recommended for ages 18+.
PLEASE NOTE: The Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County requires proof for anyone 18+ of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result from 72 hours prior to the scheduled event you wish to attend. A mask is also required while inside the building, per the City of Winston-Salem.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.orgor call (336) 725-4001.
