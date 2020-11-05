The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present the world premiere of The Blue Death, a new docudrama by local playwright Bill Cissna, on Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21, on the theatre company’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. This virtual play will be presented at no cost, but donations are requested. For details, visit www.LTofWS.org.
In this new play, voices from the past step forward to recount a vicious influenza that swept across the world in 1918-19. In less than two years, an estimated 500 million people had been infected and 50 million had perished. This is the story of a small region in America - North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad - and how it faced a pandemic that would become known as the Spanish Flu … and the Blue Death.
The Little Theatre’s Executive Director, Philip Powell, conceptualized the project. “When I was asking myself how we were ever going to get through this - not just as a theatre, but as a community - I thought to myself, ‘Well, we've done it before.’ So, I figured maybe a story about that - set locally, a kind of documentary style theatre piece - would be interesting for our audiences and give them hope. I contacted Bill because I knew that he had been reading up on the 1918 pandemic before COVID hit and asked him if he would be willing to write a piece for us to perform. He enthusiastically said yes.”
Bill Cissna has been writing plays since 2006, with several having been produced.
“Phil’s phone call was excellently timed for me,” commented Cissna. “I had just finished researching 1918 for family history reasons, and was reading a recommended book on the subject. From there, I dug deep into newspaper archives, histories of medical practitioners, era maps – whatever helped me find the real people and real stories of that frightening fall. Between direct quotations and fact-based dialogue, a story appeared.”
The Blue Death will be directed by Cheryl Ann Roberts, with costumes designed by Tara Raczenski. The cast is as follows:
Latimer Alexander V - Dr. Speas
Michael Burke - Bishop Rondthaler/Carl Jones
Mary Lea Dominick - Nurse Morgan
Kaleb Dufrene - Newspaper Seller
Mickey Hyland - Dr. Jones
Lechetze D. Lewis - Nurse Saunders
Matthew Little - Newspaper Reporter
James Cane Walden - Dan Tonkel
The Blue Death will be sponsored by Katy Carroll of Keller Williams Realty Elite. The play runs approximately one hour.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
