The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present The 39 Steps
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present The 39 Steps, September 9-11 & 15-18 at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. There is an additional Saturday matinee at 2 pm on September 17. Tickets range from $14-28 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling the box office at (336) 725-4001 on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 12-4 pm.
Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, and you’ll have a fast-paced whodunit, packed with non-stop laughs and featuring over 150 characters, played by a cast of 4! Dashing Londoner Richard Hannay, trapped in a boring life, encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is murdered, Hannay finds himself entangled in a nationwide manhunt, pursued by a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps.”
The play is a parody adapted by Patrick Barlow from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. With nods to other Hitchcock films, including Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, Psycho, and Vertigo, The 39 Steps opened on Broadway in 2008, won 2 Tony Awards, and ran for 771 performances. The New York Times review said of the comedy, “Theatre at its finest…absurdly enjoyable! This gleefully theatrical riff on Hitchcock’s film is fast and frothy, performed by a cast of four that seems like a cast of thousands.”
“This is a very challenging show to direct,” commented Director Chad Edwards. “There are a lot of moving parts, technically and physically. There has been a great deal of attention to detail from the entire production crew, while the difficult task of playing many characters by a cast of four has been made to look easy by a stellar cast”
The 39 Steps will be directed by Chad Edwards. This Robot Dreams (aka Tab May) will design the set, with lighting design by Latrice Lovett and sound design by Dave Rawlins. Tara Raczenski will design the costumes and Matthew Cravey will serve as apprentice director. Ray Collins will serve as dialect coach, with Phil Minas serving as music composer. Kevin Hampton will stage manage the production. The cast is as follows:
Elliot Lerner – Richard Hannay
Dianne Paukstelis – Annabella Schmidt/Margaret/Pamela
Beth Cox – Clown
Dave Dobson – Clown
An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, September 9, beginning at 6:30 pm.
The 39 Steps runs approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 11+.
