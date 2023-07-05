The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present Spamalot Young@Part
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present its summer Youth Production of Spamalot Young@Part July 14-16 at Reynolds Place Theatre, located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Performances will be Friday, July 14, at 7 pm, Saturday, July 15, at 7 pm, and Sunday, July 16, at 2 pm. Tickets are $14, including all taxes and fees. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets (box office hours: 12-4 pm, MWF) or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this adaptation of Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, boisterous, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight casts and audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.” Spamalot Young@Part sas been adapted for younger actors/audiences, while keeping the spirit of the original Broadway show intact.
“Performance camps are one of my favorite projects,” mentions Director Kellie Harris. “Especially when the show is so iconic, the production team is so supportive, and the campers are so talented. I’ve been amazed not only by the talent of first-time campers but by how much the returning campers have grown as actors since last year!”
Spamalot Young@Part will be directed by Kellie Harris, with music direction by Ellen Peterson and choreography by Kelly Greathouse. This Robot Dreams will design the set, and Molly McNair will design the costumes. Jason Irons will design the lighting, and Charity Hampton will design the sound. Eppie Jo Miller will stage manage the production with Grace Hampton as assistant stage manager.
Cast members are Noah Boose, Ken Burton, Charles Ceneviva, Jayden Colbert, Libby Dyer, Ruby Giegengack, Asher Khan, Lilly Knight, Aubrey Knight, Asher Lisi, Micah Lisi, Adam Manuel, Rex Nance, Kiki Ordonez, Joshua Pegram, Allie Perry, Mallory Pfouts, Darian Pisapia, Nate Rivera, Ari Smart, Addison Stanley, Maiah Vargas, Serenity Velazquez, Alida Vincent, Abby Wildman, Nala White.
This show runs for approximately one hour, with no intermission. It is great fun for ages 7-adult.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
