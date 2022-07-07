The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present Rock of Ages (Youth Edition)
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present a summer camp production of Rock of Ages (Youth Edition). July 15-17 at Reynolds Place Theatre, located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Performances will be Friday, July 15 at 7 pm, Saturday, July 16 at 2 pm & 7 pm, and Sunday, July 17 at 2 pm. Tickets are $14, including all taxes and fees. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets (box office hours: 12-4 pm, MWF) or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
Set on L.A.'s famous Sunset Strip in 1987, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, a city boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl, who have both traveled to L.A. to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. This classic love story is set against the troubles at the Dupree Room, a “legendary temple of rock 'n' roll excellence,” now under threat by developers of being torn down and replaced with a strip mall. The threats of closure bring legendary rocker Stacee Jaxx to town, and an opportunity for Drew to chase his dream to rock out with the best.
Trouble brews as Drew abandons Sherrie for his dream of stardom, rock 'n' roll bad boy Stacee lures Sherrie away, and the Dupree Room is surrendered to developers. Can Drew and Sherrie rescue their love? And can the Dupree Room be saved before it's too late?
Rock of Ages (Youth Edition) will be directed by Kellie Harris, with music direction by Charity Hampton and choreography by Kelly Greathouse. Molly McNair will design costumes. Jason Irons will design the lighting and Eppie Miller will design the sound. Grace Hampton will stage manage the production.
Cast members are Christopher Baker, Kenley Burton, Charles Ceneviva, Sara Chandler, Rachel Clepper, Eva Cota-Robles, Isabella Dawkins, Libby Dyer, Palmer Francis, Laila Gatling, Mary Elizabeth Lassiter, Micah Lisi, Ryland Malek, Adam Manuel, Khristian Mitchell, Maddie Myers, Sarah Nance, Karina Ordonez, Alexandria Park, Ellie Pearce, Landon Perry, Lily Ragone, Addison Stanley, Alana Stern.
This show runs for approximately one hour, with no intermission. It is appropriate for ages 7 & up.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
